Mercury All-Area: Wrestling Teams

FIRST TEAM

106 – Matt Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, Fr.

113 – Jared Kuhns, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.

120 – Brandon Meredith, Spring-Ford, Sr.

126 – Connor Quinn, Owen J. Roberts, So.

132 – Kyle Gorant, Hill School, Sr.

138 – Antonio Petrucelli, Owen J. Roberts, So.

145 – Ryan Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, Jr.

152 – Daniel Mancini, Owen J. Roberts, Jr.

160 – Ricky McCutchen, Owen J. Roberts, Jr.

170 – Jason Zollers, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

182 – Jacob Miller, Boyertown, Jr.

195 – Elijah Jones, Boyertown, Sr.

220 – Zak Reck, Boyertown, Sr.

285 – Tom Doyle, Pottstown, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

106 – Julien Maldonado, Boyertown, Fr.

113 – P.J. Kakos, Perkiomen Valley, So.

120 – Ted Kennedy, Hill School, Sr.

126 – Chase Banyai, Pottsgrove, Sr.

132 – Kibwe McNair, Methacton, So.

138 – Zach Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen, So.

145 – Roman Moser, Methacton, So.

152 – Ben D’Arcangelo, Spring-Ford, Sr.

160 – Joey Milano, Spring-Ford, Fr.

170 – Anthony Yacovetti, Upper Merion, Sr.

182 – Chase Smith, Spring-Ford, Jr.

195 – Jack Files, Pope John Paul II, Jr.

220 – Tonee Ellis, Methacton, Jr.

285 – Isaac Hanna, Pottsgrove, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Boyertown – Brett Breidor, Evan Mortimer.

Daniel Boone – Canton Dolla, Devin Dolla, Sam Zummo.

Hill School – Wyatt Hare, Ethan Kreuzberg.

Methacton – Michael Blakemore, Jorge Carmona, Corey Morabito, Will Rebert.

Norristown – Rick Bregenzer, Rich Maggio, Nick Semon.

Owen J. Roberts – David Forrest, Tyler McCutchen, Cole Meredith.

Perkiomen Valley – Willie Mathis.

Phoenixville – Bryce Thompson, Antonio Valenteen, Alex Washington.

Pottsgrove – Josh Cerrito, Stephen Hennelly, Tony Lindgren, Skylar McLeod, Charles Sithens, Zach Van Horn.

Pottstown – Nate Parson, Anthony Wiggins.

Spring-Ford – Michael Gradwell, Tyler LaRocca, Matt Lepore, Jack McGill, Dirk Nugent, Shane Reynolds.

Upper Perkiomen – Jarek Svanson.

West-Mont Christian – Austin Hallman.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Seislove, Spring-Ford

Guided Rams to 20-5 record, highlighted by 5-0 run in the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s Liberty Division regular season. Team was second in District 1-AAA Duals Tournament and won in opening round of PIAA Class AAA Duals. It was team champion in the PAC’s individual tournament and fourth in team standings at District 1-AAA Central and South East AAA Regional tourneys.