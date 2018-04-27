Mercury All-Area: Wrestling Teams

FIRST TEAM
106 – Matt Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, Fr.
113 – Jared Kuhns, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.
120 – Brandon Meredith, Spring-Ford, Sr.
126 – Connor Quinn, Owen J. Roberts, So.
132 – Kyle Gorant, Hill School, Sr.
138 – Antonio Petrucelli, Owen J. Roberts, So.
145 – Ryan Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, Jr.
152 – Daniel Mancini, Owen J. Roberts, Jr.
160 – Ricky McCutchen, Owen J. Roberts, Jr.
170 – Jason Zollers, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
182 – Jacob Miller, Boyertown, Jr.
195 – Elijah Jones, Boyertown, Sr.
220 – Zak Reck, Boyertown, Sr.
285 – Tom Doyle, Pottstown, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
106 – Julien Maldonado, Boyertown, Fr.
113 – P.J. Kakos, Perkiomen Valley, So.
120 – Ted Kennedy, Hill School, Sr.
126 – Chase Banyai, Pottsgrove, Sr.
132 – Kibwe McNair, Methacton, So.
138 – Zach Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen, So.
145 – Roman Moser, Methacton, So.
152 – Ben D’Arcangelo, Spring-Ford, Sr.
160 – Joey Milano, Spring-Ford, Fr.
170 – Anthony Yacovetti, Upper Merion, Sr.
182 – Chase Smith, Spring-Ford, Jr.
195 – Jack Files, Pope John Paul II, Jr.
220 – Tonee Ellis, Methacton, Jr.
285 – Isaac Hanna, Pottsgrove, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Boyertown – Brett Breidor, Evan Mortimer.
Daniel Boone – Canton Dolla, Devin Dolla, Sam Zummo.
Hill School – Wyatt Hare, Ethan Kreuzberg.
Methacton – Michael Blakemore, Jorge Carmona, Corey Morabito, Will Rebert.
Norristown – Rick Bregenzer, Rich Maggio, Nick Semon.
Owen J. Roberts – David Forrest, Tyler McCutchen, Cole Meredith.
Perkiomen Valley – Willie Mathis.
Phoenixville – Bryce Thompson, Antonio Valenteen, Alex Washington.
Pottsgrove – Josh Cerrito, Stephen Hennelly, Tony Lindgren, Skylar McLeod, Charles Sithens, Zach Van Horn.
Pottstown – Nate Parson, Anthony Wiggins.
Spring-Ford – Michael Gradwell, Tyler LaRocca, Matt Lepore, Jack McGill, Dirk Nugent, Shane Reynolds.
Upper Perkiomen – Jarek Svanson.
West-Mont Christian – Austin Hallman.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tim Seislove, Spring-Ford
Guided Rams to 20-5 record, highlighted by 5-0 run in the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s Liberty Division regular season. Team was second in District 1-AAA Duals Tournament and won in opening round of PIAA Class AAA Duals. It was team champion in the PAC’s individual tournament and fourth in team standings at District 1-AAA Central and South East AAA Regional tourneys.
