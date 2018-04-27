Franz stays hot as Chichester tops Penn Wood; Interboro clinches Del Val title

Chichester freshman Ava Franz continued to swing a hot bat and Rose Rybak pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts as the Eagles earned a 14-4 decision over Del Val League rival Penn Wood Thursday.

Franz, who had five home runs in one game earlier this season, had another round-tripper to go with a single, a double and three RBIs. Victoria Hudson was a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBIs for the Eagles (6-5).

Elsewhere in the Del Val:

Interboro 13, Academy Park 0 >> With the win, the Bucs (9-1, 8-0) clinched the Del Val League title.

Billie Kerwood tossed a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts. Lily Bonner led the charge offensively with a home run, a triple and three RBIs.

Madison Keller chipped in two hits and three RBIs.

In the Catholic League:

Bonner & Prendergast 5, Archbishop Wood 2 >> With a share of first place at stake, the Friars handed the host Vikings their first conference loss thanks in large part to the outstanding pitching of Meghan Sullivan. The senior hurled a complete game with nine strikeouts, and also helped her cause with a hit and two ribbies.

Allison Martin added two hits and an RBI, Kaitlyn Martin contributed a hit and an RBI for the Pandas (9-3, 8-1).

Cardinal O’Hara 5, Conwell-Egan 4 >> The host Eagles struck for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Lions held on for their sixth win of the season (4-1 Catholic League). Leading the way was Alyssa Daly, who doubled, tripled, knocked in a run and scored once. Alexis Galli had a double and two RBIs, Julia Kush was 3-for-4 and Jenna Smith was the winning pitcher.

Archbishop Carroll 12, West Catholic 2 >> The Patriots celebrated senior day with a big win against the Burrs. Rachel White, Claire Boylan, Maggie Delaney and Mary Claire all notched three hits. Erin Gibbons had three runs scored.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Notre Dame 4, Episcopal Academy 3 >> With the game on the line, Brook Mckeown showed no fear at the plate. The Notre Dame freshman hit a triple down the third-base line, driving home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Sophia Haub singled twice and doubled for the Irish. Grace Jackson struck out five en route to a complete game win. ND scored all of its runs in the final inning.

In The Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 20, Morrisville 5 >> Erin Mulholland enjoyed a big day at the plate for the Knights, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Winning pitcher Abbi Heacock had a couple of hits with five RBIs, and Daphne Neal pitched in with three hits and four RBIs.

Christian Academy 11, Dock Mennonite 9 >> Grace Gormley was a perfect 4-for-4 with a dinger and a double to lead the Crusaders, who pulled away with a four-run second inning. Genna Kozub was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts, and stole three three bases.

In the Central League:

Haverford 10, Springfield 0 >> All-Delco Ali Murphy went 2-for-2 with a home run and Annabelle Donato pitched a shutout while going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Tess Smiley smacked a two-run triple and Lexi Culbertson knocked home two runs with a single for the Fords (7-4, 7-2).

Ridley 7, Marple Newtown 0 >> Morgan Chapman twirled a two-hit gem with 10 punchouts as the Green Raiders stayed hot. Anna Torens had two hits and Abby McCoy’s two-run single jump started a five-run fifth inning.

Conestoga 11, Strath Haven 0 >> The visiting Panthers (3-6) fell behind 5-0 in the first inning and never recovered. Faith Walker paced the first-place Pioneers (10-2) with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs. Lauren Lofland held the Panthers to two singles and struck out seven over five innings.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Coatesville 13, Sun Valley 0 >> Madison Koons and Carly Williams accounted for the Vanguards’ only hits of the afternoon.