Big second half sends Pennridge past Hatboro-Horsham

EAST ROCKHILL >> Flawless transition along with the ability to find each other on the attack kickstarted a big second half for Pennridge Friday night.

Seven goals and plenty of emotion packed an inspired 25 minutes of lacrosse for the Rams.

“This is awesome. This is the third win this week and we came together as a team. We really felt it and played with all of our heart,” said Alex Lippmann, who provided a hat trick in the Suburban One League non-conference clash. “We all played together and had such great connections. It was really cool. The defense was playing its heart out and our goalie, Alexa (Machado) was doing awesome.”

The 13-8 victory over Hatboro-Horsham was testament to Pennridge’s resurgence, as the Rams climbed to 6-6.

Said Lippmann: “We had a really bad start to the season but I think we’ve picked it up and learned how to play as a team.”

After a 6-6 tie at the half, and after Camryn Ryan gave the Hatters a 7-6 lead just minutes after the break, the Rams went to work, scoring five unanswered goals to knock this one into the win column.

“It almost brought a tear to my eye,” coach Karen Schnurr said. “We had been struggling a little this season, with four starters out. Some girls were trying to find new roles and tonight they proved it and worked as a team. It was a picture-perfect night.”

High-Powered Attack

The Rams had plenty of girls contribute, with Jenna Lund, Aubrey Mauher, Morgan Wahlers and Macy Price all scoring two goals apiece.

“They definitely picked it up in the second half and we adjusted some things,” Schnurr said. “They started to move the ball and we were smart with our shots. In the first half, we were shooting to shoot. In the second half, we were shooting to score.

“We were a little sluggish in the beginning of the season, with some injuries and trying to find our stride. But we’re hoping to win out.”

Pennridge returns to SOL National action Monday, with a home game against North Penn.

Hatters Building

Young Hatboro-Horsham (2-9) played a tremendous first half and got a hat trick from Megan Acker.

The Hatters took the 7-6 lead and closed to within 11-8 late.

“We didn’t have as much intensity in the second half,” coach Marie Schmucker said. “We had moments. We didn’t play the entire two halves with that intensity but overall I thought the girls played with heart. (Pennridge) capitalized on our mistakes. We made more mistakes.”

Hatboro has an SOL American matchup Monday, at Springfield Montco.