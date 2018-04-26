North Penn girls shine at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA >> On the first day of the 124th Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania, the North Penn High School girls track and field team had nice outing in front of 17,000 fans.

Highlighting the day was North Penn’s 4×400 meter relay team consisting of Gabrielle Moseley, Jenna Webb, Megan Gambogi and Natalie Kwortnik.

The team finished first in the Suburban One National race in 3:55.71 ahead of second-place Central Bucks West by 2.7 seconds (3:57.01).

The win marks the second straight win in the same race at the Penn Relays. North Penn set an all-time meet record last year with a time 3:47.61.

Kwortnik, who was with the team last year, was thrilled with the win, especially with three different teammates from last year.

“It’s really exciting to win it again,” said Kwortnik. “It was especially exciting doing it with teammates who push you hard during practice.”

Moseley, Webb and Gambogi said they were “nervous” heading into the Penn Relays, but were filled with excitement after the race.

North Penn head coach Brandon Turner was thrilled for his team on the first day of the longest-running track meet in the country.

“These girls are a little younger than the ones we had last year,” said Turner. “But these girls ran really well and they had fun doing it.”

With the win, the North Penn 4×400 meter relay team advanced to the 4×400 Philadelphia Area Championship race Saturday at 5:05 p.m.

In other top-notch Penn Relay highlights, Cheltenham High School had a first place finish in the girls 4×400 meter relay Suburban One American race with a time of 3:55.58. The team consisted of Alexis Crosby, Bria Barnes, Brianna Smith, and Ni’Asia Williams.

Cheltenham’s girls 4×100 relay team also took first place in a heat to qualify for the Northeast championship on Friday at 2:20 p.m.

Alexis Crosby, Barnes, Ahliyah Allen, and Williams will look for that championship on Friday.

Day two of the Penn Relays will begin at 7:00 a.m. at Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania with the a 5000 meter racewalk featuring Olympic development runners.