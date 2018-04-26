Mercury Softball Roundup: Lindsay, Spring-Ford top Upper Perkiomen 6-2

It was a duel of Lindsays and unbeaten division leaders on Thursday afternoon.

When Spring-Ford and Upper Perkiomen met in a Pioneer Athletic Conference divisional crossover game, the league’s lone unbeaten record was at stake. It was also a pairing of pitchers with similar surnames: Samantha Lindsay for the Liberty Division-leading Rams, Taylor Lindsay for the Frontier Division leader Indians.

Spring-Ford got the upper hand, riding a big early lead to a 6-2 victory. Samantha Lindsay was key to that outcome, throwing 5-1/3 innings of four-hit, seven-strikeout ball while Taylor Lindsay was touched for nine hits and four unearned runs.

The Rams got solid relief from Bri Peck, who worked 1-2/3 innings of two-hit, three-strikeout relief. As a result of their efforts, Spring-Ford (7-0, 11-1) got the bragging rights on UP (5-0, 8-2).

Noelle Reid and Jules Ryan each drove in pairs of runs to help Spring-Ford build a 5-0 lead through five innings. Taylor Lindsay came away as UP’s leading hitter, going 2-for-3.

Methacton 10, Pottstown 0 >> Caroline Pellicano threw masterful shutout ball while Nichole Dorn and Emily Kuberski swung the big bats for the Warriors in their PAC divisional crossover game with the Trojans.

Pellicano racked up 14 strikeouts in her five-inning stint, aided by a six-run second inning. Dorn and Kuberski each went 3-for-3, Dorn collecting a double and Kuberski a triple and three RBI.

Perkiomen Valley 5, Pope John Paul II 3 >> Taylor drove in three runs with a double to key the Vikings win over the Golden Panthers in their PAC divisional crossover game.

Kasey Souder drove in another run during PV’s four-run first. Jess Oltman was the winning pitcher with two innings of no-hit relief from Katie Hurd

Owen J. Roberts 5, Upper Merion 3 >> Jordan Sylvia and Rylie Hijosh each drove in pairs of runs as the Wildcats weathered the Vikings’ late rally to win this PAC divisional crossover pairing.

Sylvia and Hijosh were among four OJR players with multiple hits, Madison and Morgan Twaddell each collecting a pair. Winning pitcher Sam Walsh scattered nine hits and struck out three in her complete-game stint.

Daniel Boone 11, Reading High 1 >> Mollie Maggs and Myndi Simmons each had two hits and three RBI to support winning Caitlin McCrone’s eight-strikeout mound work in the Blazers’ Berks Conference romp over the Red Knights.

Pottsgrove 4, Garnet Valley 3 >> The Falcons were extended to 10 innings before they were able to prevail over Garnet Valley in their non-league game.

Kira Livezey pitched the entire game for Pottsgrove, striking out 10 in the process. GV forced the extra-inning scenario by scoring runs in the sixth and seventh innings to erase the Falcons’ 3-1 lead.