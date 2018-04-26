Mercury Baseball Roundup: Dubost, Methacton hand Spring-Ford its first loss

Methacton 9, Spring-Ford 3 >> The Warriors racked up 11 hits and eight RBI on the way to handing the Rams their first loss of the season.

Josh Dubost finished 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored while also picking up the pitching win with six solid innings. Jordan Lukas and Conor Smith each hit 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Grant Calvarese took the loss for Spring-Ford letting five runs (two earned) cross in three innings of work.

Perkiomen Valley 7, Pottsgrove 1 >> The Vikings crossed runs through the first six innings on the way to a PAC win over the Falcons.

Conor McShea finished with a solo home run and three RBI while Mikey Gama (2-for-4) finished with a double, a run scored and an RBI. He also picked up the pitching win with six solid innings where he scattered one run on three hits and three walks. Zane Alderfer finished 2-for-3 with a run scored while batting out of the leadoff spot for Pottsgrove.

Boyertown 10, Pottstown 2 >> Colin Maloney came off the bench and finished 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored in the Bears’ PAC cross-divisional win against the Trojans.

Evan Crowe picked up the pitching win with four full innings where he was tagged for two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk. He struck out three before handing it over to Jake DiCesare and Nolan Kline in relief. Timmy Dobbs was strong in relief for Pottstown.

Upper Merion 2, Upper Perkiomen 1 >> Jonathan Eyer was the offensive star for the Vikings as they edged the Indians in their PAC Frontier Division pairing.

Eyer went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for UM, and Michael Hutchinson scattered two hits while striking out seven to get the pitching win.

Perkiomen School 14, Collegium Charter 0 >> Sam Glavin hit a three-run home run during the Panthers’ 11-run fourth inning during this Tri-County League rout.

It was Glavin’s third straight game with a home run as Perk racked up 12 hits on the game. Glavin finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored while leadoff man David Smith was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Marc Molnar scattered two hits across four innings to pick up the win.

West-Mont Christian 11, Phelps School 6 >> Kevin Zvodar swung the big bat for the Wings in their Tri-County League victory over Phelps.

Zvodar went 3-for-5 and scored three runs for West-Mont (2-6).

Owen J. Roberts 8, Reading 7 >> Home runs by Andy Blum and Jordan Siket paced the Wildcats in their comeback non-league victory over the Red Knights.