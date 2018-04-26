Carlson nets 100th as Springfield rolls

Dana Carlson celebrated senior night by scoring five times including the 100th goal of her career as Springfield rolled over Lower Merion in the Cenral League, 14-3.

Carlson also had three assists, while Olivia Little added three goals.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Garnet Valley 9, Conestoga 8 >> Cam Faith, Kamryn McNeal and Kathryn Toohey netted to goals for the Jaguars. McNeil and Toohey also had one assist each.

Radnor 13, Penncrest 8 >> Ellie Mueller finished with four goals, one assist, seven draw controls and three ground balls for the Raiders. Cate Cox added three goals and two assists.

Strath Haven 15. Haverford 8 >> Gilliam Brennan’s four goals and two assists powered the Panthers. Margot Hotham pitched in with three goals.

Megan Pasquerello topped Haverford with three goals.

Ridley 17, Marple Newtown 15 >> Corrine Stratton powered the Green Raiders with five goals and two assists. Paige Kostack had two goals for the Tigers including No. 100 of her career.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’hara 13, Little Flower 5 >> Goalie Jackie Deuber-Patterson made 10 saves, and Anna DiRita and Rachel Familigetti supplied the offense with three goals and one assist each.

In the Del Val League:

Chichester 17, Penn Wood 6 >> Lina Dinh and Rachel Fillipsky recorded hat tricks, and Adriana Willoughby, Isabella Esposito and Mackenzie added three goals each for Chi.

Sonia Sesay and namirah Stewart led Penn Wood with two goals each.

Interboro 18, Academy Park 3 >> Keri Barnett had four goals and one assist, and Paige Dorwart, Morgan Reed and Molly Dowling all recorded hat tricks for the Bucs.

Danielle Balagh had all three goals for the Knights.

In the Chest-Mont League:

Downingtown West 16, Sun Valley 1 >> Anna Brown converted a pass from Abby Seasock for Sun Valley’s lone goal.

In the Bicentennial League:

New Hope-Solebury 17, Delco Christian 3 >> Braedyn Thompson (two goals) and Johanna Fitzgerald (one goal) did the scoring for the Knights.