John Austen pumped home the winner with 2.5 seconds left as Radnor scored three times in the final three minutes to rally for a 7-6 victory over Penncrest in Central League boys lacrosse action Thursday night.
Jackson Birtwhistle led the Raiders with three goals.
Max Daugherty paced Penncrest with three goals, while goalie Shane Stevens turned back 14 shots.
In other Central League action:
Strath Haven 15, Haverford 5 >> Jeff Conner poured in seven goals and handed out three assists for the Panthers. Ibrahim Pio added two goals and one assist.
Cole Lukasiewicz and John Scheivert had one goal and one assist each to lead Haverford.
Marple Newtown 10, Ridley 1 >> Marlon Weathers (three goals, one assist) and Luke Jelus (two goals, two assists) did most of the damage for the Tigers.
Springfield 17, Lower Merion 1 >> Liam DiFionzo led the Cougars with four goals. Joe Spence contributed three goals and two assists. Kyle Long collected one goal and four assists, while Mike Tulski had two goals and one assist.
In the Inter-Ac League:
Penn Charter 8, Episcopal Academy 7 >> Gabe Furey tallied four times and Charlie Cunniffe chipped in with two goals for the Churchmen.
Comments
Recent News
-
O’Hara bests Bonner, advances to Catholic League semifinals
The No. 2 double tandem of Eric Lee and Ryan Henderson sealed Cardinal O’Hara’s...
-
Standen’s dominance on the mound helps Marple Newtown stay undefeated
Sean Standen was masterful over six one-hit innings and Andrew Cantwell recorded his first...
-
Top Story/ 1 hour ago
Franz stays hot as Chichester tops Penn Wood; Interboro clinches Del Val title
Chichester freshman Ava Franz continued to swing a hot bat and Rose Rybak pitched...
-
Austen powers Radnor past Penncrest
John Austen pumped home the winner with 2.5 seconds left as Radnor scored three...
-
Carlson nets 100th as Springfield rolls
Dana Carlson celebrated senior night by scoring five times including the 100th goal of...
-
Zamrowski helps Garnet Valley gain first Penn Relays title
PHILADELPHIA >> With 200 meters left in the Central League 4 x 400-meter relay...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Lindsay, Spring-Ford top Upper Perkiomen 6-2
It was a duel of Lindsays and unbeaten division leaders on Thursday afternoon. When...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Dubost, Methacton hand Spring-Ford its first loss
Methacton 9, Spring-Ford 3 >> The Warriors racked up 11 hits and eight RBI...
-
Top Story/ 3 hours ago
Fast start propels Hurricanes to win over Villa Joseph Marie
MALVERN—Villa Maria (10-0) scored six runs in the first two innings, then let Alyssa...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Hamlin, Hasson homer, North Penn powers past CB West
DOYLESTOWN >> No matter where it is in the other, North Penn baseball feels...
-
Spring Sports/ 4 hours ago
Pitching In: Danna, Bowdish solid as Phoenixville downs Pope John Paul II
UPPER PROVIDENCE >> The Phoenixville Phantoms benefited from timely hitting and a solid pitching...
-
Spring Sports/ 4 hours ago
Perk Valley’s Christina Warren claims fourth in triple jump at Penn Relays
PHILADELPHIA >> She’s still not where she wants to be — in terms of...