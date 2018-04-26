Austen powers Radnor past Penncrest

John Austen pumped home the winner with 2.5 seconds left as Radnor scored three times in the final three minutes to rally for a 7-6 victory over Penncrest in Central League boys lacrosse action Thursday night.

Jackson Birtwhistle led the Raiders with three goals.

Max Daugherty paced Penncrest with three goals, while goalie Shane Stevens turned back 14 shots.

In other Central League action:

Strath Haven 15, Haverford 5 >> Jeff Conner poured in seven goals and handed out three assists for the Panthers. Ibrahim Pio added two goals and one assist.

Cole Lukasiewicz and John Scheivert had one goal and one assist each to lead Haverford.

Marple Newtown 10, Ridley 1 >> Marlon Weathers (three goals, one assist) and Luke Jelus (two goals, two assists) did most of the damage for the Tigers.

Springfield 17, Lower Merion 1 >> Liam DiFionzo led the Cougars with four goals. Joe Spence contributed three goals and two assists. Kyle Long collected one goal and four assists, while Mike Tulski had two goals and one assist.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Penn Charter 8, Episcopal Academy 7 >> Gabe Furey tallied four times and Charlie Cunniffe chipped in with two goals for the Churchmen.