Connect with us

Golf

Lees shows way for Agnes Irwin

Kaitlyn Lees carded a 4-over par 38 at Philadelphia Country Club to pace Agnes Irwin to a 218-230 Inter-Ac League victory over Notre Dame. Meghan Fahey finished one stroke behind Lees.

Olivia Trainor fired a 7-over 41 for Notre Dame.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Golf