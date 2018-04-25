Haverford School makes easy work of Hill School; Interboro falls to OWR

Ten players scored at least one goal in The Haverford School’s 17-3 nonleague thumping of Hill School.

TJ Malone (one assist) and Connor Devine each registered a hat trick for the Fords, who led at halftime, 13-1. Luke O’Grady chipped in with two goals and an assist, while Tim Carlson and Pearse Glavin also contributed a pair of tallies. Quentin Campbell added a goal and two helpers.

Haverford goalies Harrison Fellheimer, Sage Garito and Robert Esgro combined for three saves.

In Pioneer Athletic Conference action:

Owen J. Roberts 10, Interboro 7 >> Gaige Lennon paced the Bucs with a hat trick. Mikey Brown and Brett McLaughlin each finished with a goal and two assists.