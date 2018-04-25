Gallagher, Carlson help Springfield end Radnor’s streak

Aiden Gallagher came up big in goal, and Dana Carlson netted a hat trick as Springfield beat Radnor, 8-6, to hand the Raiders their first Central League girls lacrosse loss of the season.
Gallagher made eight saves as the Cougars ended Radnor’s winning streak at seven games. Olivia Litte added two goals and one assist.
Julie Schickling, Erin Gormley and Amanda Biehl also scored for the Cougars (10-2, 5-2 Central).
Ellie Mueller scored two goals and Phoebe Proctor made 12 saves for the Raiders, who trailed 7-4 at halftime.
Also in the Central League:
Penncrest 8, Strath Haven 5 >> Goalie Corryn Gamber turned in a career performance for the Lions with 13 saves. Grace Harding and Julianna George led the offense with two goals and one assist apiece. Sadie King also scored twice for Penncrest (10-1, 6-1).
Sophie Haase and Gillian Brennan netted two goals each for the panthers.
Marple Newtown 19, Upper Darby 8 >> Kaely Cristello had four goals and three assists, while Kristen Rutecki and Sarah Cristello chipped in three goals and two assists apiece for the Tigers.
Maggie Blemings and Ally Simonson had two goals each for the Royals.
Garnet Valley 17, Lower Merion 1 >> Kathryn Toohey and Riley Delaney each had a hat trick, while four players chipped in two goals each for the Jags, who led 11-0 at the break.
Harriton 11, Haverford 7 >> Molly McDonough exploded for six goals, and Lucy Dwyer followed up with three goals for the Rams.
Nora Janzer scored four times, and Lauren Johns had 11 saves for the Fords.
Conestoga 16, Ridley 6 >> Haley Adam had a hat trick, and Corinne Stratton added two goals for the Raiders.
In the Catholic League:
Cardinal O’Hara 13, Little Flower 5 >> Anna DiRita and Rachel Familigettti each had a hat trick and an assist. Julia Feriaolo, Sara Grossi and Cali Camuti pitched in with two goals each for the Lions.
Archbishop Carroll 19, Bonner & Prendegast 3 >> Alex Cabahug-Almonte had two goals and four assists, and Katie Detwiler tallied a goal, three assists and had nine draw controls to spur the Patriots, who ran out to a 16-0 advantage at halftime.
In the Del-Val:
Chichester 9, Academy Park 4 >> Mackenzie Sendek (three goals) and Adrianna Willoughby (two) provided the scoring outburst for the Eagles (4-4, 4-3) while goalie Arianna Hess had eight saves.
Shayna Florey scored two goals, and Rylie Street chipped in one for the Knights.
Interboro 18, Penn Wood 1 >> Marissa Mea erupted for four goals, Brae Mecouch had a hat trick and Marissa Mullan contributed two scores and four assists for the Bucs.
Tierra Hudson scored the lone goal for the Patriots.
In the Bicentennial League:
Lower Moreland 8, Delco Christian 4 >> Monica Lebaudy netted a hat trick, Braedyn Thompson had a goal of her own and Isabella Brewster made eight saves for the Knights.
