Connect with us

Girls Track and Field

Freshmen have a big day for Episcopal

Freshmen Jilliana McEntee and Kristen Weil ran 2:24 and 2:25, respectively, in the 800 meters to help Episcopal Academy to a 79-15 Inter-Ac League victory over Baldwin.

Katie Brian, also a freshman athlete, bested the field in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, two inches.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Girls Track and Field