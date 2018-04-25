Connect with us

Doubles sweep give Card. O’Hara win over Arch. Carroll

After only claiming one match in singles play, Cardinal O’Hara closed out doubles play with a straight-sets wins led by Eric Lee and Ryan Henderson in the No. 2 match to clinch a 3-2 Catholic League triumph over Archbishop Carroll.

Lee and Henderson won 6-3, 6-2, while Owen Sheehan and Jack McCarry won the No. 1 match by the same margin for the Lions (6-5, 5-3), who will begin the league playoffs on Thursday against either Bonner & Prendergast or Lansdale Catholic.

Tommy Anderson controlled the No. 1 singles match, 6-2, 6-1, and Jimmy Dougherty won the third match handily for the Patriots.

In the Central League:

Haverford 7, Springfield 0 >> The Fords (3-6, 2-5) cruised to a strong victory behind Jamie Taglang’s straight-set win in the No. 1 singles match and capped off by Zachary Signorello and Matt Blickley’s straight-set win in the No.4 doubles match.

In nonleague action:

Sun Valley 5, Academy Park 2 >> After dropping the first two singles matches, the Vanguards rattled off four consecutive wins highlighted by a 6-3, 6-1 victory by Grady Southern and Jake Baron in the No. 1 doubles spot.

Mel Schoolfield put the Knights in a good position at the start, taking the No. 1 singles match over Ben Lehrberger, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5).

In the Inter-Ac League:

Haverford School 6, Penn Charter 1 >> Grayson Potter’s tiebreaking win in the first set at No. 3 singles helped the Fords sweep singles play. The tandem of Ryan Astley and Jeff Bozzi closed out the match with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 4 doubles.

Episcopal Academy 7, Germantown Academy 0 >> James Tang, Aantorik Ganguly and Justin Chen swept the singles in straight sets to pace the Churchmen. EA also won the doubles in straight sets.

