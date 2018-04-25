Connect with us

Spring Sports

Chichester falls to Bensalem

Ricky Van NewKirk battled to a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win at No. 2 singles, but Chichester lost a nonleague match to Bensalem, 3-2.

Cliff Paasewe was victorious in the top singles match for Chi, winning 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Spring Sports