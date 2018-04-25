Connect with us

Boyertown’s Victoria Boalton commits to Washington & Jefferson College

Name: Victoria Boalton

High School: Boyertown

College Selection: Washington & Jefferson College

Sport: Women’s Basketball

Position: Shooting guard

Club Affiliation: Lehigh Valley Fever

Anticipated Major: Economics

Parents: Treena and Jeff Boalton

Major Athletic Honors: 2017-2018 PAC All-Academic Award; 2016-2017 Mercury All-Area Honorable Mention.

Academic/Community Service: National Honor Society, FBLA, Link Crew, Relay For Life.

