Connect with us

Fall Sports

Boyertown’s Jerry Kapp signs on with Seton Hill University

Name: Jerry Kapp

High School: Boyertown

College Selection: Seton Hill University

Sport: Football

Position: Wide Receiver

Anticipated Major: Business/Sports Management

Parents: Jerry and Nancy Kapp

Other Schools Considered: East Stroudsburg, Temple.

Major Athletic Honors: 2017 Class 6A All-State Defensive Back/All-PAC Defensive Back of the Year, Two-time First Team All-PAC.

Academic/Community Service: National Honor Society

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Fall Sports