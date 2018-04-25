Connect with us

Fall Sports

Boyertown’s Darryl Carver signs on with King’s College

Name: Darryl Carver

High School: Boyertown

College Selection: King’s College

Sport: Football

Position: Linebacker

Anticipated Major: Business

Parents: Darryl and Gwen Carver

Other Schools Considered: Lycoming, Lebanon Valley

Academic/Community Service: Boyertown Football Car Wash volunteer.


