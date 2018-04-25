Connect with us

Fall Sports

Boyertown’s Cy Evans signs with York College

Name: Cy Evans

High School: Boyertown

College Selection: York College of PA

Sport: Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country

Event: Mid-Distance

Anticipated Major: Mathematics

Parents: Tim and Kim Evans

Other Schools Considered: Shippensburg University

Major Athletic Honors: Two-time PIAA State Championship participant; 2017 All-PAC 4×800 Relay Team.

Academic/Community Service: National Honor Society, BSA Eagle Scout

