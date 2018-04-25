Billops displays his versatility in Chi’s win

Anthony Billops used his versatility to lead Chichester to its first win over Glen Mills since 2004 with an 82-59 Del Val League triumph over the Bulls.
Billops won the 300 hurdles, the 800 and triple jump and ran the second leg of the winning 4 x 400-meter relay. DaQuan Granberry (400, high jump) and Dominic Brown (200, 4 x 400) also were double winners for the Eagles (3-2).
Justin Smith took the shot put and discus to lead Glen Mills.
In the Central League:
Haverford a double winner >> The Fords used their depth to top Radnor (111-39) and Lower Merion (78.5-71.5). The Aces beat the Raiders, 108-42.
Canaan Curry (300 hurdles), Mike Donnelly (3,200), Michael Moffett (triple jump), Chason Wint (shot put) and Spencer Hurst (pole vault) were the individual winners for Haverford. The Fords also won the 4 x 800 and 4 x 400 relays.
Devon Tate captured the 100, discus and javelin for Lower Merion. Ethan Zeh captured the 800 and 1,600 to lead Radnor.
Garnet Valley wins twice >> Juniors Dylan Hooper and Larry Coaxum won two events each as the Jaguars topped Marple Newtown (115-35) and
Conestoga (127-22). The Tigers defeated the Pioneers, 113-36.
Hooper won both hurdles events, and Coaxum took first in the long and triple jumps. Nick Delisle won the javelin and pole vault to pace Marple Newtown.
