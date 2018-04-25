Bailey does it all for Interboro

Bridget Bailey was a one-woman wrecking crew for Interboro Tuesday.

Bailey tossed a no-hitter and drove in two runs as the Bucs blanked Penn Wood, 12-0, in the Del Val League.

Bailey struck out 13 in five innings and was 2-for-3 at the plate. Kate Patton added two hits, two runs and one RBI. Haley Wittorf pitched in with two hits and one RBI.

Also in the Del Val League action:

Chichester 11, Academy Park 5 >> Ava Franz ripped a two-run triple to highlight a six-run uprising by the Eagles in the third inning. Maddie Knapp added three hits including a double and three RBIs.

In the Central League:

Garnet Valley 13, Strath Haven 3 >> Audrey Shenk, Lindsey Hunt, Annie Bechtold and Reece Gabriele went a combined 4-for-10 with 10 RBIs and seven runs scored. Shenk and Bechtold knocked in three runs each for the Jags, who broke the game open with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Ridley 16, Harriton 1 >> Ashley Shanks slugged a grand slam and drove in five runs. Abby McCoy added a triple, home run and three RBIs. Morgan Chapman (triple) and Gab DiNardo (double) also had extra base hits for the Green Raiders.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Baldwin 7, Episcopal Academy 6 >> Alaina Donnelly slugged two homers and drove in four runs to pace the Bears.

Grace Smith and Eliza Aldridge both went 2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI for the Churchwomen.

In the Bicentennial League:

Christian Academy 17, Lower Moreland 7 >> Grace Gormley stole home in the sixth inning to put the Crusaders up for good. TCA (6-1) added nine runs in the seventh inning to break the game open.

Gormley had five of TCA’s 18 stolen bases and also had two hits. Lindsay Haseltine and Gen Kozub paced the offense with three hits each.

In the Catholic League:

St. Hubert 3, Bonner & Prendergast 1 >> Allison Martin tripled home Kayla McLaughlin in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Pandas, but it wasn’t enough as the Bambies tallied twice in the top of the 10th inning to take this rematch of last season’s Catholic League final.

Meghan Sullivan went the distance for MBAP and allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out seven.

In nonleague action:

W.C. East 16, Haverford 2 >> Morgan Marchesani collected two RBIs, and Anna Medford was 2-for-2 for the Fords.