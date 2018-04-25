Archbishop Carroll suffers first Catholic League loss

Adam Jaep’s inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning set Neumann-Goretti on its way to a 7-4 victory over Archbishop Carroll.

Prior to Jaep’s homer, Joe LaFiora’s two-run double gave the Saints a 4-2 advantage.

Cole Chesnet doubled and scored a pair of runs for the Patriots (8-2, 5-1), who had won seven straight games. Trent Pierce was 2-for-3 with an RBI.