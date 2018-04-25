Archbishop Carroll in a sharing mood again

For the Archbishop Carroll girls lacrosse team, sharing is caring.

Eighteen players recorded one goal as the Patriots cruised to an 18-1 shellacking of Catholic League foe Bishop McDevitt Thursday.

It was the fifth time the Patriots had 18 players score at least one goal.

Amber Germer showed the way with a goal, three assists and four draw control wins. Goalies Julia Dellaratta and Sophie Kevtan combined for four saves.

Juliana Keith chipped in with a goal and two assists for the Patriots (8-1, 7-0). Jess Suloff, Grace Ewing, Liza Dellaratta, Julia Downs, Katie Detwiler and Grace Gallagher all pitched in with a goal and an assist.