Reporter Boys Volleyball Roundup: Dock Mennonite, Souderton earn 3-set victories

The Dock Mennonite boys volleyball team collected 24 of its 54 total digs in pulling out a tight third set against North Penn and finish a 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 sweep of the Knights in their non-league matchup Monday.

Lincoln Bergey put down 16 kills, Jeremy Yoder had 26 assists while Jaden Hunsberger finished with 17 digs. for the Pioneers (9-3, 5-0 Independent League).

Drew Coles had 18 assists, five digs, two blocks and an ace for North Penn. Deval Patel added 15 digs and an ace while Evan Rothman recorded seven kills and six digs.

Souderton 3, Central Bucks West 0 >> Luke Pagan ended the match with 36 assists and 13 digs as Souderton swept Central Bucks West 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 for an SOL Continental.

Ben Campman led the Indians (9-2, 8-2 conference) with 19 kills with Matt O’Neill adding 10 kills.

Pennridge 3, Quakertown 1 >> Cross Edwards had 20 kills, 14 digs and three aces as Pennridge rebounded from dropped the third set to seal its SOL Continental victory over Quakertown in four 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17.

Danny Rutter collected 16 digs, Corey Quaste handed out 39 assists while Zach Detweiler chipped in nine kills and three blocks for the Rams (10-2, 9-1 conference).

Archbishop Wood 3, St. Joseph’s Prep 1 >> Jake Hober had 11 kills and six digs and Archbishop Wood came away fro a close Philadelphia Catholic League contest against St. Joseph’s Prep with a 27-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23 victory.

Julian Frick finished with six kills and fives assists for the Vikings while Drew Lafond had seven digs and a pair of aces.