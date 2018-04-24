Penncrest’s Hartman sets KO mark, beats Upper Darby

Emma Stauffer went 3-for-4 and scored four runs scored and three RBIs to help lead Penncrest to a 9-2 softball victory over Upper Darby Monday. Stauffer was ably assisted by Liz Hoole, who had three hits in three trips to the plate and also knocked in three runs.

Colette Erst added four hits and Brett Gavin collected three hits and two RBIs as the Lions pounded out 15 hits on the afternoon.

All-Delco Maya Hartman picked up the win and cranked up her career strikeout total to 406, a school softball record according to team officials.

Also in the Central League:

Ridley 8, Strath Haven 1 >> The Green Raiders produced 13 hits en route to the victory.

Along the way, Madison Chapman launched a home run and Morgan Chapman had two hits, including a triple. Abby McCoy, Gab DiNardo and Alexa Moore also had two hits each for Ridley.

Brooke Bender tripled and knocked in the Panthers’ only run.

Garnet Valley 11, Springfield 2 >> Winning pitcher Audrey Shenk helped her own cause with two hits and three RBIs while freshman Annie Becthold had a pair of hits and two RBIs to lead the Jaguars.

Diane Torregrossa (three hits), Lindsey Hunt and Reece Gabriele (two hits each) also had big days at the plate.

Haverford 9, Marple Newtown 0 >> Morgan Marchesani belted a three-run homer and Anna Mefford cranked a two-run blast, as the Fords roughed up the host Tigers. Amber Moscoe was a perfect 4-for-4 and All-Delco Ali Murphy contributed three knocks. Annabelle Donato struck out four over three innings of work.

In the Catholic Academies League:

Academy of Notre Dame 19, Merion Mercy 2 >> Grace Jackson, Carolina Adams and Anita Bilotta all had three hits to lead Notre Dame.

For the Irish, Adams had six runs batted in, Melissa Mycek had four RBIs and Jackson scored five times. Notre Dame had five home runs, including two for Adams and one each for Sophia Haub, Brook McKeown and Mycek.