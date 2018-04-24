Delco Roundup: Kelchner, Archbishop Carroll hand Wood its first loss of season

In a battle of Central League unbeatens, Archbishop Carroll rode the arm of Jake Kelchner and a four-run third inning to defeat Archbishop Wood, 6-3.
Kelchner, an Alabama recruit, tossed six innings of three-hit ball. He allwoed one earned runs and struck out nine.
Carroll and Wood entered entered Monday’s game in a three-way tie for first place in the Catholic League with La Salle.
The Patriots (8-1, 4-0) received key hits in the fourth inning, all with two outs. Chris Grill drove home two runs with a single, and Dan Crossan followed with a two-RBI double.
Elsewhere in the Catholic League:
Bonner & Prendergast 17, Conwell-Egan 4 >> Nate Furman set the tone from the leadoff spot, going 3-for-3 with two walks, three runs, three RBIs and a pair of stolen bases. Matt Shepherd banged out three singles, drove in four runs and scored a pair. Joe DeMucci slashed three hits, including two doubles.
Cardinal O’Hara 15, Bishop McDevitt 0 >> Nick Bromley pitched a three-inning no-hitter as the Lions (8-3, 5-2) crushed McDevitt. Khalil Reed had his first career hit, a bases-clearing double, and Luke Sprague smashed a home run for O’Hara. Jim Beaky went yard, All-Delco Jim White was 2-for-2 with a walk, and Bryan Paulski finished 2-for-2 with a double.
In the Central League:
Upper Darby 8, Penncrest 5 >> Mike Peters, Alec Manzi, Pat McCloskey and Nolan Ward each supplied two hits to lead the Royals to their first win. McCloskey had three RBIS and Ward recorded eight strikeouts in five innings of work.
Matt Arbogast went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Lions.
Garnet Valley 10, Springfield 1 >> Nick Wiesendanger wass a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk, and Mason Miller hurled a complete game three-hitter with five Ks. Miller helped his cause with a double and two RBIs. Cole Palis smacked a double and a triple for the Jaguars. Braydon Morandini added two base knocks in the victory.
Mike Conran scattered six hits and gave up two earned runs with eight strikeouts for Springfield.
Marple Newtown 7, Haverford 1 >> Luke Zimmerman pitched another gem, this time throwing five frames of three-hit ball, with seven punchouts. Zimmerman was 2-for-2 with a double, and Tyler Bogan rapped three singles. Alden Mathes singled and doubled for the red-hot Tigers (11-0, 9-0).
In the Bicentennial League:
Delco Christian 11, Faith Christian 8 >> Tyler Rossini and Brett Tanis combined for 16 strikeouts and two walks allowed to guide the Knights (4-4, 3-4) back to the .500 mark. David Miller notched three hits and three RBIs and Rossini had a pair of doubles.
