Mercury Softball Roundup: Lindsay hits, pitches Upper Perk past Methacton

Upper Perkiomen 3, Methacton 0 >> Taylor Lindsay did a little bit of everything in the Tribe’s PAC crossover win against the Warriors.
Lindsay pitched all seven innings in the circle where she held Methacton to just four hits and struck out eight to pick up the win. She also helped herself with a two-run blast during the top of the third inning. Morgan Lindsay finished 3-for-3 with a run scored while Jenna Sullivan had a hit and a run scored. Aubrey Seal pitched all seven for Methacton, limiting UP to three runs on six hits.
Owen J. Roberts 14, Pope John Paul II 5 >> The Wildcats benefited from a disastrous first inning with eight runs en route to a PAC win over the Golden Panthers.
OJR plated its eight runs, none of which were earned thanks to four errors, via a three-run triple from Allie Daubert (two hits, four RBI) and Rylie Hijosh’s two-run single. Maddie Daubert also had two hits and four RBI for OJR. Nikki Bowen was 2-for-3 with an RBI for PJP.
Boyertown 18, Pottstown 1 >> MacKenzie Shaner was 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI as the Bears blasted the Trojans in five innings.
Logan Black was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI, winning pitcher Lauren Ferguson was 3-for-3 with two RBI and Naiya Murrey, April Hurlock and Rachel Hartman each had two-hit games for Boyertown.
Spring-Ford 9, Upper Merion 4 >> Noelle Reid had a two-run double and Maddy Little had two hits to lead the Rams to a PAC win.
Daniel Boone 5, Twin Valley 4 >> The Blazers’ five-run third inning was enough to hold off the Raiders’ rally in Berks play. Twin Valley threatened in the seventh with two runs and had bases loaded but Sofia Palyan lined into a game-ending double play to third baseman Elizabeth Nitka.
Heather Hall’s three-run home run was the big blow for Boone, who got two hits from Hannah Johns and RBIs from Nitka and Caitlin McCrone.
West-Mont Christian 23, Mercy Vocational 16 >> Ariel Collins went 5-for-5 and Morgan Stimpson pitched 6 innings with 5 strikeouts in the Wings’ Tri-County League win.
Comments
Recent News
-
Boys Volleyball/ 1 hour ago
Reporter Boys Volleyball Roundup: Dock Mennonite, Souderton earn 3-set victories
The Dock Mennonite boys volleyball team collected 24 of its 54 total digs in...
-
Top Story/ 3 hours ago
Penncrest’s Hartman sets KO mark, beats Upper Darby
Emma Stauffer went 3-for-4 and scored four runs scored and three RBIs to help...
-
Delco Roundup: Kelchner, Archbishop Carroll hand Wood its first loss of season
In a battle of Central League unbeatens, Archbishop Carroll rode the arm of Jake...
-
Strath Haven’s bats working while Atsaves baffles Ridley
RIDLEY TWP. >> Strath Haven’s Evan Atsaves unleashed a breaking pitch in the first...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Tyson, McGettigan lead Perk Valley past Upper Perk
Perkiomen Valley 10, Upper Perkiomen 8 >> Paige Tyson and Riley McGettigan combined for...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Lindsay hits, pitches Upper Perk past Methacton
Upper Perkiomen 3, Methacton 0 >> Taylor Lindsay did a little bit of everything...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Adams, Pottstown beat Owen J. Roberts
Pottstown 3, Owen J. Roberts 2 >> Jeremy Adams knocked a two-out infield single...
-
Spring-Ford holds off Perkiomen Valley, 7-6
ROYERSFORD >> It’s been a Pioneer Athletic Conference season to remember for the Spring-Ford...
-
Spring Sports/ 4 hours ago
Skrocki Balboa: Spring-Ford junior outduels Phoenixville ace Cushing for 2-1 win
ROYERSFORD >> Last season, Jake Skrocki made minimal contributions to Spring-Ford’s Pioneer Athletic Conference...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Marcus’s late blast lifts Conestoga past Radnor
TREDYFFRIN >> After a tough four-day stretch that saw Conestoga lose two heartbreaking...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Academy of Notre Dame attack Hannah Gillespie is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week
The junior attack is Notre Dame’s leading scorer, with 30 goals and five assists...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
Zack Griffin pitches Methacton past Upper Merion
WORCESTER >> Methacton pitcher Zack Griffin dazzled from start to finish Monday afternoon. The...