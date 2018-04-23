Mercury Softball Roundup: Lindsay hits, pitches Upper Perk past Methacton

Upper Perkiomen 3, Methacton 0 >> Taylor Lindsay did a little bit of everything in the Tribe’s PAC crossover win against the Warriors.

Lindsay pitched all seven innings in the circle where she held Methacton to just four hits and struck out eight to pick up the win. She also helped herself with a two-run blast during the top of the third inning. Morgan Lindsay finished 3-for-3 with a run scored while Jenna Sullivan had a hit and a run scored. Aubrey Seal pitched all seven for Methacton, limiting UP to three runs on six hits.

Owen J. Roberts 14, Pope John Paul II 5 >> The Wildcats benefited from a disastrous first inning with eight runs en route to a PAC win over the Golden Panthers.

OJR plated its eight runs, none of which were earned thanks to four errors, via a three-run triple from Allie Daubert (two hits, four RBI) and Rylie Hijosh’s two-run single. Maddie Daubert also had two hits and four RBI for OJR. Nikki Bowen was 2-for-3 with an RBI for PJP.

Boyertown 18, Pottstown 1 >> MacKenzie Shaner was 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI as the Bears blasted the Trojans in five innings.

Logan Black was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI, winning pitcher Lauren Ferguson was 3-for-3 with two RBI and Naiya Murrey, April Hurlock and Rachel Hartman each had two-hit games for Boyertown.

Spring-Ford 9, Upper Merion 4 >> Noelle Reid had a two-run double and Maddy Little had two hits to lead the Rams to a PAC win.

Daniel Boone 5, Twin Valley 4 >> The Blazers’ five-run third inning was enough to hold off the Raiders’ rally in Berks play. Twin Valley threatened in the seventh with two runs and had bases loaded but Sofia Palyan lined into a game-ending double play to third baseman Elizabeth Nitka.

Heather Hall’s three-run home run was the big blow for Boone, who got two hits from Hannah Johns and RBIs from Nitka and Caitlin McCrone.

West-Mont Christian 23, Mercy Vocational 16 >> Ariel Collins went 5-for-5 and Morgan Stimpson pitched 6 innings with 5 strikeouts in the Wings’ Tri-County League win.