Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Tyson, McGettigan lead Perk Valley past Upper Perk

Perkiomen Valley 10, Upper Perkiomen 8 >> Paige Tyson and Riley McGettigan combined for seven goals in the Vikings’ PAC divisional crossover win against the Tribe.

Tyson scored four times and McGettigan netted a hat trick as PV jumped out to a 6-2 lead by the half. Kat Kelley added a pair of goals with an assist while Anna Dawson rounded out the scoring. AiYi Young and Hope Flack scored three goals apiece for Upper Perk.

Boyertown 17, Pottstown 5 >> Ashley Dierolf scored four goals and the Bears put up 13 first-half goals in a PAC crossover win. Other multi-point scorers for Boyertown were Sydney Fox (1G, 1A), Erin Gilbert (1G, 2A), Kaleigh Gallagher (1G, 1A), Hannah Mitchell (2G, 2A), Amanda Diachynsky (2G, 1A), Liz Tamasitis (1G, 1A) and Jen O’Connor (2G).

Ebony Reddick scored four goals for Pottstown while goalie Reilly Owens made 12 saves.

Methacton 13, Upper Merion 1 >> Sydney Tornetta (three assists) and Mia Sheldon each had hat tricks in the Warriors’ one-sided PAC crossover win.

Skylar Kay and Erin Hardenberg scored two for Methacton.

Spring-Ford 13, Phoenixville 10 >> The Rams downed the Phantoms in a PAC crossover game.

Owen J. Roberts 13, Pope John Paul II 3 >> The Wildcats jumped out to an 8-1 lead by the half en route to a PAC divisional crossover win over the Golden Panthers.

Eloise Gebert and Danika Swech each scored three times while Kelsey Kilgallon and Maddi Koury both turned in two-goal performances.