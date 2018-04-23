Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Tyson, McGettigan lead Perk Valley past Upper Perk

Perkiomen Valley 10, Upper Perkiomen 8 >> Paige Tyson and Riley McGettigan combined for seven goals in the Vikings’ PAC divisional crossover win against the Tribe.
Tyson scored four times and McGettigan netted a hat trick as PV jumped out to a 6-2 lead by the half. Kat Kelley added a pair of goals with an assist while Anna Dawson rounded out the scoring. AiYi Young and Hope Flack scored three goals apiece for Upper Perk.
Boyertown 17, Pottstown 5 >> Ashley Dierolf scored four goals and the Bears put up 13 first-half goals in a PAC crossover win. Other multi-point scorers for Boyertown were Sydney Fox (1G, 1A), Erin Gilbert (1G, 2A), Kaleigh Gallagher (1G, 1A), Hannah Mitchell (2G, 2A), Amanda Diachynsky (2G, 1A), Liz Tamasitis (1G, 1A) and Jen O’Connor (2G).
Ebony Reddick scored four goals for Pottstown while goalie Reilly Owens made 12 saves.
Methacton 13, Upper Merion 1 >> Sydney Tornetta (three assists) and Mia Sheldon each had hat tricks in the Warriors’ one-sided PAC crossover win.
Skylar Kay and Erin Hardenberg scored two for Methacton.
Spring-Ford 13, Phoenixville 10 >> The Rams downed the Phantoms in a PAC crossover game.
Owen J. Roberts 13, Pope John Paul II 3 >> The Wildcats jumped out to an 8-1 lead by the half en route to a PAC divisional crossover win over the Golden Panthers.
Eloise Gebert and Danika Swech each scored three times while Kelsey Kilgallon and Maddi Koury both turned in two-goal performances.
Comments
Recent News
-
Boys Volleyball/ 1 hour ago
Reporter Boys Volleyball Roundup: Dock Mennonite, Souderton earn 3-set victories
The Dock Mennonite boys volleyball team collected 24 of its 54 total digs in...
-
Top Story/ 3 hours ago
Penncrest’s Hartman sets KO mark, beats Upper Darby
Emma Stauffer went 3-for-4 and scored four runs scored and three RBIs to help...
-
Delco Roundup: Kelchner, Archbishop Carroll hand Wood its first loss of season
In a battle of Central League unbeatens, Archbishop Carroll rode the arm of Jake...
-
Strath Haven’s bats working while Atsaves baffles Ridley
RIDLEY TWP. >> Strath Haven’s Evan Atsaves unleashed a breaking pitch in the first...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Tyson, McGettigan lead Perk Valley past Upper Perk
Perkiomen Valley 10, Upper Perkiomen 8 >> Paige Tyson and Riley McGettigan combined for...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Lindsay hits, pitches Upper Perk past Methacton
Upper Perkiomen 3, Methacton 0 >> Taylor Lindsay did a little bit of everything...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Adams, Pottstown beat Owen J. Roberts
Pottstown 3, Owen J. Roberts 2 >> Jeremy Adams knocked a two-out infield single...
-
Spring-Ford holds off Perkiomen Valley, 7-6
ROYERSFORD >> It’s been a Pioneer Athletic Conference season to remember for the Spring-Ford...
-
Spring Sports/ 4 hours ago
Skrocki Balboa: Spring-Ford junior outduels Phoenixville ace Cushing for 2-1 win
ROYERSFORD >> Last season, Jake Skrocki made minimal contributions to Spring-Ford’s Pioneer Athletic Conference...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Marcus’s late blast lifts Conestoga past Radnor
TREDYFFRIN >> After a tough four-day stretch that saw Conestoga lose two heartbreaking...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Academy of Notre Dame attack Hannah Gillespie is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week
The junior attack is Notre Dame’s leading scorer, with 30 goals and five assists...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
Zack Griffin pitches Methacton past Upper Merion
WORCESTER >> Methacton pitcher Zack Griffin dazzled from start to finish Monday afternoon. The...