Mercury Baseball Roundup: Adams, Pottstown beat Owen J. Roberts

Pottstown 3, Owen J. Roberts 2 >> Jeremy Adams knocked a two-out infield single in the bottom of the seventh to score Josiah Wiggins and give the Trojans a PAC crossover win against the Wildcats Monday afternoon.
Dalton Mullen finished 3-for-3 for Pottstown while Wiggins was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Seth Yergey picked up the pitching win, scattering two runs on eight hits across seven innings of work. Dan Stofko took the loss for OJR, tagged with three runs on nine hits. Jack Rinehimer finished 3-for-4.
Methacton 2, Upper Merion 1 >> Zack Griffin held the Vikings to just four hits in leading the Warriors to a PAC divisional crossover win.
Griffin was tagged for just one run — a solo blast by Anthony Swenda in the top of the sixth — while mixing in just one walk and six strikeouts. Ben Christian, Conor Smith (RBI) and Eric Timko (run scored) all doubled off UM starter Zach Hooven, who was strong despite taking the loss.
Perkiomen Valley 7, Upper Perkiomen 0 >> The top portion of the Vikings’ lineup proved the difference in this PAC crossover matchup.
Leadoff man AJ Hansen was 2-for-3 with an RBI-double and two runs scored while Joe Gorla, Brock Helverson (two hits) and Mikey Gama each had a run scored and an RBI. Tyler Strechay pitched 6-2/3 innings where he limited UP to four hits before turning it over to Zach Hollenbach for the final out.
Boyertown 11, Pottsgrove 5 >> Austyn Levengood was 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI and Quinn Mason had three hits and an RBI as the Bears took down the Falcons in PAC play.
Pottsgrove, which got two of its four hits from Zane Alderfer, got within 6-5 after a four-run fourth inning but the Bears tacked on four in the top of the fifth. Evan Crowe and Gavin Richards combined for 3 2/3 innings no-hit relief in support of starter Drew Hartman for Boyertown.
Pope John Paul II 11, Norristown 4 >> AJ Stento swung the big bat with two doubles and two RBI in a 3-for-4 day to lead the Golden Panthers to a PAC victory.
Colt Narciso and Matt Pinone both had a double, two hits and two RBI for PJP. Dom Proietto had three hits for the Eagles.
Muhlenberg 12, Daniel Boone 7 >> The Muhls crossed six runners in the top of the sixth inning on the way to handing the Blazers a Berks Conference I loss.
Carson Zuber finished 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI while Brett Goodrich added a double with two runs scored in the loss.
Perkiomen School 31, Phelps School 0 >> The Panthers put up double-digit runs in both their at-bats in a three-inning win. David Smith was 3-for-3 with five RBI, Zach Smith was 3-for-4 with three RBI and Sam Glavin had a home run and three RBI to lead Perk School.
Salem Christian 6, West-Mont Christian 5 >> The Wings took a narrow defeat to Salem in Atlantic Coast Christian Conference play.
