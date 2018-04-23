Marcus’s late blast lifts Conestoga past Radnor

TREDYFFRIN >> After a tough four-day stretch that saw Conestoga lose two heartbreaking Central League baseball contests in the late innings, the Pioneers really needed a pick-me-up.

Monday afternoon, the Pioneers got a big jolt of adrenaline from junior Cameron Marcus — who had three hits, three RBI and a long two-run, game-winning home run in the bottom of the sixth off Radnor starter Pat Lofton — on their way to a thrilling 5-4 comeback win.

“I hit a fastball that was right out over the plate,” Marcus said. “I have only had about three plate appearances so far this season, so I was just trying to get the bat on the ball and drive it somewhere. After we lost the other day to Penncrest, the team was a little down, and I did not want to see the guys down, so I was just trying to pick them up and do my job.”

Conestoga (5-4) fell behind 2-0 after the top of the third inning with the Raiders (4-5) scoring single runs in the first and third innings to take the lead. But after Conestoga plated a run in the bottom of the third inning on three hits, the Pioneers took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The rally started when Max Anastasio led off with a single. Jared Deluccia followed with another single to put two men with no outs. After Lofton struck out Christian Moesler for the first out, Marcus laced an RBI double to left field to tie the game at 2-2. Owen Margolis followed with an RBI single and Conestoga had a 4-3 lead with ace pitcher Jacob Marcus on the hill.

But, Radnor was tough all day at the plate, scoring two runs on two hits and taking a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning, ending the day for Conestoga pitcher Jacob Marcus, meaning the Pioneers would have to find a way to come from behind again.

Owen Margolis came on in relief for the Pioneers and gave the Pioneers a big lift. The side-armed hurler shut down the Red Raider attack in the sixth and seventh innings, facing the minimum and not allowing a hit.

“I have a little bit of a weird delivery and I just have to pitch to contact and trust in my fielders and they did the job,” Margolis said. “And we needed this win because of the way we lost the Penncrest game, and this will give us a lot of momentum for the rest of the week. We have Springfield on Wednesday and this kind of win will give us a big lift.”

With Radnor leading 4-3 going to the bottom of the sixth, Lofton was still dealing for the Red Raiders, scattering 11 hits. The right hander was around the plate all game and he struck out six Conestoga batters, walking just one.

But, the Pioneers were not dead yet.

Lofton started the sixth inning by fanning Anastasio for the first out, but Deluccia followed with a single to left. After Moesler struck out for the second out, Lofton went to a 2-2 count on Marcus, who took the next fastball and drove it high and far over the left field fence for a two-run homer, and the Conestoga bench erupted to celebrate a one-run edge going to the seventh.

Margolis took care of the Red Raiders in the seventh, getting the meat of the Radnor order 1-2-3 to finish things off, and shed some of the bad feelings of the last two losses.

“We really needed this win today,” Conestoga coach Matt Diamond said. “And we are very high on Cameron but we are a senior-heavy team and he was great today, getting three hits, two doubles and that big home run. And I could not be happier for him. He is just a terrific kid who works very hard, and besides his hitting, he made some real good plays in the field. This game, the kids came out and did everything we asked of them and we came away with the victory and I am very proud of them.”