Haverford School infielder Justin Meyer is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The senior infielder has collected more than 100 hits and 100 RBIs in a Haverford School uniform. His 100th hit was a solo home run against Penn Charter April 20, and he followed that up with a two-run double that propelled the Fords to an 11-7 comeback win. As of April 22, the University of Richmond-bound senior was batting .444, with seven home runs, six doubles, 20 RBIs and 19 runs scored, and in 7 1/3 innings pitched has compiled a 1.90 ERA. Last spring, Meyer was a second team All-Main Line and All-Inter-Ac baseball selection, batting .344 with 30 RBIs, five home runs and 20 walks. He also has been selected for Carpenter Cup play each of the past three years. Off the field, he is member of the Signet Society and Student Council.

Q: What do you think has been the most important thing you’ve learned regarding hitting, particularly power hitting?

A: The best thing that I have learned about hitting was simplifying my swing. A lot of added movements became unnecessary when trying to time the pitch and it is so important to get the barrel on the ball. There are so many holes on the field, the ball is bound to fall if you’re hitting it hard. With hitting for power, my lower half has been the biggest aspect because a hitter generates their power from the ground.

Q: What part of your game are you working on currently?

A: I’m currently working on my speed because I feel as if it is my biggest weakness on the field. This would help with my range and quickness on the base paths.

Q: You’ve played shortstop, third base and second base for Haverford School. What is your favorite infield position and why?

A: My favorite infield position would have to be shortstop. Growing up throughout little league and middle school that was always my position. I feel very comfortable with the throw across the infield and there is a lot of time to react to the ground balls. I also love turning double plays from shortstop; it always feels so fluid.

Q: As a reliever, what do you like best about relief pitching as compared to being a starting pitcher? What do you consider your best pitch?

A: I love coming in to close because I have the pressure on me to get those final outs while the other team has just as much pressure to get on base. It is a high-risk, high-reward situation and it can easily go either way. There is nothing better than getting that final out and having the team celebrate with you afterward. I think my best pitch would be my cutter. My two-seam has a lot of run, so it can counter the movement of my fastball and can fool hitters, especially right-handed hitters.

Q: What has been your most memorable experience as a Haverford School baseball player?

A: My most memorable experience is winning the PAISAA state championship in 2016. Going into the weekend as underdogs against Perkiomen and Malvern gave us extra drive right from the start. Beating Malvern in eight innings 3-0 was the best feeling. Our games with Malvern are always very intense, and shutting them out couldn’t have made the memory any more special, especially after losing to them both times in league play earlier in the season.

Q: What has been your most memorable experience in Carpenter Cup?

A: Playing with all the talented players and watching how they present themselves has to be the best thing about the Carpenter Cup. Especially as a freshman and sophomore, seeing the older guys and trying to emulate everything they do.

Q: Who have been your biggest baseball mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you about baseball?

A: All of my coaches have helped me out so much on and off the field. Kevin Schneider has helped me stay aggressive while hitting pitches just off the plate, while also gaining a lot of power to all fields. J.R. Tolbert has helped me with staying positive throughout everything that gets thrown at me on the field and in my personal life. Lastly, The Haverford School coaching staff has helped me grow every day at practice and games.

Q: Who is your favorite baseball player, and why?

A: Dansby Swanson, hands down. I have been following him since his sophomore year at Vanderbilt and he was never flashy but always got the job done. Ever since then, I have been trying to emulate my game around his, and I watch him play for the Braves now.

Q: What is your favorite ballpark and why?

A: Fenway Park, because of the history behind it and the uniqueness of the field. My relatives from Massachusetts took me and the rest of my family to Fenway Park as a combined birthday and Christmas gift back in August. It was a game against the Yankees, so the atmosphere of the game just added to how great the ballpark was.

Q: Tell us a little about your pregame preparation the day of a game.

A: Every game day, I eat breakfast at school (other days I have it at home) and go through the school day like I normally would.

Q: You wear uniform jersey No. 3 for Haverford School. Was there a reason you chose this number – does this number have any significance to you?

A: I changed to this number in my sophomore year, and it just stuck with me ever since.

Q: What do you plan to major in at University of Richmond? Is there a career field that particularly interests you?

A: Business – and there isn’t really a career field that sparks my interest at the moment. I’m choosing business because you can do so much with a business degree.

Fun facts – Justin Meyer

Favorite book: Harry Potter series.

Favorite movie: “Great Gatsby.”

Favorite athlete: Dansby Swanson.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: “Stronger” by Kanye West or “Homegrown” by Zac Brown Band.

Favorite team: “Any Philadelphia sports team.”

Favorite place to visit: Atlanta.

Family members: parents Andrew and Marina, twin siblings Lauren and William.

(To be selected as Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by his coach.)