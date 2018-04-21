Wissahickon’s Tran wins SOL American title

Wissahickon junior Andrew Tran won his 3rd consecutive SOL American Conference Boys Tennis Singles Championship at the Upper Dublin Sports Center.
He only gave up a total of 3 games in his 4 matches.
Tran defeated Upper Dublin’s Chris Choo, 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals Saturday. He followed that up with another 6-1, 6-0 win, this time against Upper Dublin’s Andrew Duan, the No. 2 seed.
Choo of Upper Dublin rebounded in the third-place match to defeat Quakertown’s Zach Pernia 7-5, 6-4, thus qualifying for the District 1 Singles Tournament alongwith Duan and Tran.
“What really helped me was the tournament was played indoors,” Tran said. “I was able to set up my forehand and get to net.”
Tran also admitted to being a bit fresher in the finals than Duan, who had a battle with Pernia in the semifinals.
“He is playing at an extremely high level now and enjoying himself,” Wissahickon coach Mark Daniels said of Tran. “I am very proud for him because he is also a true gentleman and scholar. His demeanor both on and off the court reminds me of Roger Federer. He is also well liked and respected by all his colleagues in the competitive junior circuit.”
Tran, who hasn’t lost a match on the season and is currently ranked 18th in USTA’s Middle States, can now turn his attention to the District 1 Tournament where he lost in the second round last season and didn’t qualify for the PIAA Tournament.
“It was definitely a goal to not only get to districts but to do well there,” Tran said.
SOL American Singles
Semifinals
(1) Andrew Tran (W) def. Chris Choo (UD), 6-1, 6-0
(2) Andrew Duan (UD) def. Zach Pernia (QT), 6-4, 6-3
Finals
(1) Tran (W) def. Duan (UD), 6-1, 6-0
Third Place match
Choo (UD) def. Pernia (QT), 7-5, 6-4
Comments
Recent News
-
Tennis/ 13 mins ago
Lower Merion’s Minerver wins Central singles title
Justin Minerver of Lower Merion defeated Clay Gaieski from Strath Haven, 7-6 (6), 6-0,...
-
Spring Sports/ 16 mins ago
Higgins a double winner at Kellerman Relays
Tara Higgins had a pretty good day for Penncrest at the Kellerman Relays. Higgins...
-
Spring Sports/ 18 mins ago
Chester shines at Kellerman Relays
Things went pretty well for Chester at the Joseph R. Kellerman Relays at Great...
-
Spring Sports/ 21 mins ago
Lanzalotta saves day for Notre Dame
Goalie Jackie Lanzalotto stopped a free position with seven seconds left to preserve Notre...
-
Spring Sports/ 25 mins ago
Broomall’s work in X pays off for Springfield
Zac Broomall was 11-for-12 on faceoffs as Springfield rolled to a 10-1 nonleague victory...
-
Spring Sports/ 28 mins ago
Mills comes through for Penncrest
Kevin Mills drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning...
-
Spring Sports/ 31 mins ago
Sullivan hurls gem for MBAP
Meghan Sullivan did just about everything to lead Bonner & Prendergast to a 3-0...
-
Spring Sports/ 5 hours ago
Spring-Ford’s Malchu Pascual claims PAC Singles title
GRATERFORD >> It was the toughest opponent — and most challenging match — he...
-
Boys Tennis/ 5 hours ago
Wissahickon’s Tran wins SOL American title
Wissahickon junior Andrew Tran won his 3rd consecutive SOL American Conference Boys Tennis Singles...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Walters leads CR South to win over Archbishop Wood
WARMINSTER >> There’s only one way Council Rock South softball coach Frank Marino describes...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 6 hours ago
Track and Field Notebook: Springfield Montco 4×1 leaving its mark
The Springfield Montco girls 4×100-meter relay team is in a pretty nice spot, rocketing...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 8 hours ago
Trojans shine at Wissahickon Relays
AMBLER >> Already a district qualifier in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Rahsheed Wright...