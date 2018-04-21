Wissahickon’s Tran wins SOL American title

Wissahickon junior Andrew Tran won his 3rd consecutive SOL American Conference Boys Tennis Singles Championship at the Upper Dublin Sports Center.

He only gave up a total of 3 games in his 4 matches.

Tran defeated Upper Dublin’s Chris Choo, 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals Saturday. He followed that up with another 6-1, 6-0 win, this time against Upper Dublin’s Andrew Duan, the No. 2 seed.

Choo of Upper Dublin rebounded in the third-place match to defeat Quakertown’s Zach Pernia 7-5, 6-4, thus qualifying for the District 1 Singles Tournament alongwith Duan and Tran.

“What really helped me was the tournament was played indoors,” Tran said. “I was able to set up my forehand and get to net.”

Tran also admitted to being a bit fresher in the finals than Duan, who had a battle with Pernia in the semifinals.

“He is playing at an extremely high level now and enjoying himself,” Wissahickon coach Mark Daniels said of Tran. “I am very proud for him because he is also a true gentleman and scholar. His demeanor both on and off the court reminds me of Roger Federer. He is also well liked and respected by all his colleagues in the competitive junior circuit.”

Tran, who hasn’t lost a match on the season and is currently ranked 18th in USTA’s Middle States, can now turn his attention to the District 1 Tournament where he lost in the second round last season and didn’t qualify for the PIAA Tournament.

“It was definitely a goal to not only get to districts but to do well there,” Tran said.

SOL American Singles

Semifinals

(1) Andrew Tran (W) def. Chris Choo (UD), 6-1, 6-0

(2) Andrew Duan (UD) def. Zach Pernia (QT), 6-4, 6-3

Finals

(1) Tran (W) def. Duan (UD), 6-1, 6-0

Third Place match

Choo (UD) def. Pernia (QT), 7-5, 6-4