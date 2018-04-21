Sullivan hurls gem for MBAP

Meghan Sullivan did just about everything to lead Bonner & Prendergast to a 3-0 Catholic League softball triumph over Archbishop Carroll Saturday. Sullivan tossed a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and two walks. At the plate she was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Angelina Brooks’ pinch-hit single to lead off the sixth inning triggered a two-run rally. She eventually scored.
