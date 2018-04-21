Mills comes through for Penncrest

Kevin Mills drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Penncrest an 11-10 victory over Conestoga.

The Lions scored four times in the eighth to win it. Matt Arbogast collected three RBIs, and Jack Pendleton and Joe Brown contributed three hits and two RBIs apiece.

Strath Haven 4, Conestoga 2 >> Henry Dawes and Anthony Viggiano combined on a four-hitter for the Panthers. Dawes allowed two hits and one earned run in six innings to get the win. Viggiano fanned two in the seventh inning to earn the save. He also drove in a run, as did Brandy Mutz (two hits) and Koll Peichel.

Radnor 5, Lower Merion 4 >> Doug Campbell doubled and then scored on an error with one out in the bottom of the eighth to win it for the Raiders. George Hoysgaard had two hits and two RBIs for Radnor.

In nonleague action:

Episcopal Academy wins twice >> Will Park went 3-for-7 with three RBIs and three runs as the Churchmen topped Bishop Eustace, 7-5, and Malvern Prep, 5-4, to win the Tommy Heinkel Tournament. Park knocked in three runs in the championship win over Malvern. Brian Virbitsky had two hits and two RBIs in the victory over host Bishop Eustace.

Cardinal O’Hara 12, Penncrest 0 >> Talk about balance, nine players drove in at least one run for the Lions, who broke the game open with 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Liam McGuire, Jason Kuzmick and Nick Kutufaris led the way with two RBIs each.

Archbishop Ryan 5, Haverford School 4 >> Nick Chermol drove in two runs and Alex Andrews, Pat Toal and Sean Clark contributed two hits each for the Fords.