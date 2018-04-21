Lower Merion’s Minerver wins Central singles title

Justin Minerver of Lower Merion defeated Clay Gaieski from Strath Haven, 7-6 (6), 6-0, to win the Central League singles title.

Minerva beat Radnor’s Max Safanov, 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) and Gaieski topped Upper Darby’s Brandon Caban, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4, to reach the final. Safanov defeated Caban, 7-6 (2), 6-3, for third place. The top four finishers automatically qualify for the District 1 tournament.

Strath Haven’s Finn L’Armond beat Ahned Aboseada, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, for fifth place, while Marple Newtown’s Jon Noble won by default over Rodrigo Lorencin of Conestoga in the seventh-place match.