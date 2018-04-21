Lanzalotta saves day for Notre Dame

Goalie Jackie Lanzalotto stopped a free position with seven seconds left to preserve Notre Dame’s 15-14 victory over Conestoga. She finished with seven saves. Kelly Coyle had two goals, including the winner, and four assists. Mikayla Dever led the way with five goals and two assists and Hannah Gillespie pitched in with three goals and one assist.
Haverford 10, Mount St. Joseph 6 >> The Fords bolted to a 6-1 halftime lead. Nora Janzer led the way with four goals and two assists. Willa Hetznecker added two goals. Reilly Morgan contributed one goal and one assist and goalie Lauren Johns made 10 saves.
Agnes Irwin 15, Bishop Shanahan 3 >> Alex Hark paced a balanced attack with three goals, one assist and four draw controls. Natalie Pansini scored three times, caused three turnovers and had three draw controls. Emily Willis added two goals.
Collegium Charter 10, Delco Christian 1 >> Amanda Ominus had the lone goal for the Knights.
