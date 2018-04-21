Higgins a double winner at Kellerman Relays

Tara Higgins had a pretty good day for Penncrest at the Kellerman Relays. Higgins won the javelin (126-9) and teamed with Ashley Rodgers to take gold in the team competition. Higgins also won the high jump (5-1) and combined with Jada Hanson was second in the team scoring.
Olivia Dumont and Dana Hubbell of Strath Haven came away with three relay medals each. Dumont and Hubbell won the high jump relay with a combined leap of 9-6. Dumont and Sunday Siomades were third in the long jump relay, while Dumont and Kelly Keihl were fourth in the javelin relay. Hubbell and Tess Bailey were third in the 300 hurdles. Hubbell also took third in the triple jump relay along with Grace Raup. Jordan Brown and Sydney Fransen finished third in the shot put relay for Strath Haven. The Panthers also won the DMR and were second in the 4 x 400.
Chester placed second in the 4 x 100.
Fanta Konde led a strong performance for Penn Wood at the C.B. West Relays. Fonde was won the 300 hurdles. Kianna Elam took third in the shot put. The Patriots also were first in the spring medley and 4 x 400 relays, second in the 4 x 400 and third in the shuttle hurdles relay.
