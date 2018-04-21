Chester shines at Kellerman Relays

Things went pretty well for Chester at the Joseph R. Kellerman Relays at Great Valley. Mahki Little and Malachi Langley finished second and third, respectively, to give the Clippers the victory in the 300-meter hurdles relay. The Clippers also took gold in the 4 x 400, bronze in the 4 x 100 and the 4 x 100 throwers’ relay.

Episcopal Academy’s Adam Klein won the shot put (46 feet, 3½ inches) and teamed with Harry Riley to win the team competition with a combined throw of 88-9¾.

Dayo Abeeb highlighted a big day for Strath Haven. He won the triple jump (45-11½) and teamed with Michael Ferguson to take gold in the team competition. Abeeb and Jason Stone also were sixth in the long jump relay. Cooper Driscoll was third in the individual javelin (161-8) and sixth in the team competition.

Ethan Zeh of Radnor win the 1,600 (4:27.48) and the Raiders were fourth in the DMR. Petey Lemmon of Haverford School was third in the shot put. Teammate Dan Whaley was fifth in the 200 and the Fords were fourth in the 4 x 800.

Nick Delise and Dimitri Tsitsios of Marple Newtown tied for third in the pole vault.

At the C.B. West relays, Madda Ngaima and Timmy Odunjo of Penn Wood were second and fourth, respectively, in the 300 hurdles. The Patriots also took second in the 4 x 400, third in the sprint medley relay and fourth in the 4 x 800.

At the Art Madric Invitational in Delaware, Zack Forney led a strong showing for Ridley with second-place finishes in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Tony Graham was second in both hurdles events. C.J. Mills won the high jump and Xavier Norman was third in the discus.