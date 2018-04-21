Broomall’s work in X pays off for Springfield

Zac Broomall was 11-for-12 on faceoffs as Springfield rolled to a 10-1 nonleague victory over Pennridge.

Jimmy Donegan (seven saves) and Ryan Reger (one save) did the job in goal. Jack Spence paced the offense with two goals. Kyle Long pitched in with a pair of assists.

Strath Haven 14, Mount Lebanon 3 >> All-Delco Jeff Conner powered the Haven offense with three goals and five assists. Liam Carney chipped in with four goals.

Ridley 15, Upper Moreland 2 >> Jake Wills led the way with three goals and two assists. Matt Haines (one assist), Nate Desmond, Blake Harris and Eric Stewart scored two goals each for the Green Raiders.

Haverford 6, Rustin 4 >> The Fords scored four times in the fourth quarter. Jack Daly led the way with three goals and one assist.