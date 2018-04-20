Three from Delco advance to Central League Singles quarterfinals

Radnor’s Max Safanov, Strath Haven’s Clay Gaieski and Brandon Caban of Upper Darby all advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal round of the Central League singles tournament.

In third-round action, Safanov defeated Marple Newtown’s Jon Noble (6-3, 6-2), Gaieski downed Ahmed Aboseado of Conestoga (6-2, 6-2) and Caban outlasted Conestoga’s Rodrigo Lorencin, who retired in the second set.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Haverford School 5, Haddonfield 0 >> The Fords’ John Walsh, Nick Chakraborty and Grayson Potter were victorious in singles competition, all winning in straight sets.

In doubles play, Emilio Fink and Cole Wolf triumphed in the No. 1 match 6-4, 6-2. Sunny Yu and Thomas Ward won 6-1, 6-1 in the second contest.