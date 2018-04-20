Phoenixville’s Light back in PAC Singles semifinals with three newcomers

Top seeds Graham Light of Phoenixville and Malchu Pascual of Spring-Ford were joined by a pair of surprise semifinalists after Day 1 action of the Pioneer Athletic Conference Singles Tournament Friday at Perkiomen Valley.
Harsha Santhanam, Methacton’s No. 3 singles player during the regular season, rose up to take his place in the last four, as did Upper Merion’s Jaden Mayer.
Mayer defeated Methacton No. 1 Krishna Suraesh, the No. 3 seed, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, in the quarterfinals, reversing the result of two days prior when Suraesh topped Mayer 6-4, 6-2 in their league match.
Santhanam topped Spring-Ford No. 2 Nolan Schweitzer, 6-4, 6-3, in their quarterfinal.
No. 1 seed Light, the lone returning semifinalist from a year ago, needed to rally in his semifinal to defeat Methacton’s Adam Zhang. Light prevailed, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, and will meet Santhanam in the semifinals.
No. 2 Pascual, conversely, reached the semifinals without dropping a game thanks to a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins.
The semifinals begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Perkiomen Valley with the finals to follow.
