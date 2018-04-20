Mycek’s big hit makes the difference for Notre Dame

Marissa Mycek kept her cool and delivered in a big spot for Academy of Notre Dame Friday afternoon.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Mycek hit a line drive up the middle to score the tying and go-ahead runs. The Irish held on for a 2-1 victory over Springside Chestnut Hill Academy.

Grace Jackson pitched another gem for the Irish, striking out seven in a complete-game performance. Jackson, Brooke Mckeown and Sophia Haub all singled for Notre Dame.

In the Central League:

Haverford 24, Lower Merion 4 >> The Fords (5-2, 5-2) continued to swing some hot bats and won their third in a row. Amber Moscoe homered for the second straight day, this time belting a grand slam. Lauren Meyer also hammered a big fly for the Fords, who pounded out 18 hits.

Farrell Everett ripped a pair of doubles, and Tess Smiley chipped in with two knocks and four RBIs. Rachel Yocom supplied three hits and Ali Murphy had two.

In a nonleague game:

Delco Christian 15, West-Mont Christian 0 >> Abbi Heacock tossed a one-hit shutout with five punchouts. Kaelyn Cooper was 3-for-4, and Kate Carrington had two hits and three RBIs for the Knights (4-4).

In the Ches-Mont League:

Downingtown West 5, Sun Valley 1 >> Maddy Gutowiecz pitched a solid game for the Vanguards, allowing only six hits and three earned runs. Julia Skwirut smacked a double, and Jayme McIlhenney scored Sun Valley’s lone run.