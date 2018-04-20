Methacton has too much offense for Upper Merion

Upper Merion >> With the help of three players with three RBIs, the Methacton High School softball squad earned a dominating 16-8 victory over the hometown Upper Merion Vikings.
After a quick 1-2-3 top of the first, the Lady Vikings got off to a great start with five runs to give Upper Merion a 5-0 lead after the first inning.
After a painless second inning with no hits from both teams, Methacton’s Anna Ryu notched the first hit of the game with a one-out single in the top of the third inning.
The first hit for the Warriors later turned into a huge six-run rally, which included a three-run bases loaded double from Sam Weil-Kasper to give the Warriors a 6-5 lead after the third inning.
Methacton later scored two more runs in the top of the fourth inning with a single and a passed ball to make the Warrior lead 8-5.
Warrior Caroline Pellicano notched her second hit of the game with a single in the top of the fifth inning that drove in two runners to increase the Warrior lead to 11-5.
Upper Merion finally responded in the bottom of the fifth inning when Katelyn O’Brien reached first base on a single that scored Colleen Quinn to make the score 11-6 after five innings.
After another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the sixth inning, the Vikings managed to score two more runs to make the score 11-8 after six innings.
The Methacton Warriors, now up by only three runs, got the big inning they needed by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh to get the 16-8 victory on the road.
Pellicano had the best game for the Warriors going 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs.
“I knew Upper Merion was a strong team,” said Pellicano. “I just wanted to get on top of the ball and drive it as best as I could no matter if it’s a home run or a single.”
Methacton head coach Cathy Miller was thrilled with her team’s performance despite giving up an early 5-0 lead.
“We have been hitting the ball well lately,” said Miller. “I knew that Upper Merion was a really good hitting team and they done really well coming back from things.”
“The batting did really good and they did what they needed to do,” added Miller. “It was really scary today especially with our pitcher Page making her first varsity start on the mound and she did really well too.”
Upper Merion head coach Missy Toto was thrilled with her Viking’s hitting ability despite giving up the lead in the middle innings.
“We had a great start hitting the ball,” said Toto. “Our team was actually hitting well the entire game and I think we played against a good Methacton team and they also hit the ball well.”
Methacton starting pitcher Paige Deal, who was making her first career start on the mound, earned the win for the Warriors striking out two batters in 5.1 innings despite giving up three earned runs.
Upper Merion’s Kayla Warren earned the loss for the Vikings giving up one earned run and four hits in three innings.
