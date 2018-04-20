Mercury Softball Roundup: Peck leads Spring-Ford past Phoenixville

Spring-Ford 11, Phoenixville 3 >> The Rams ripped four home runs, including two from winning pitcher Brianna Peck, in a PAC crossover win over the Phantoms.

Peck (2-for-3, three RBI) was joined on the round-trip parade by Julia Heine (2-for-4, two RBI) and Ashley DellaGuardia while Jules Hughes (2-for-4) had a double. Peck went six innings, allowing five hits, no earned runs and striking out 10.

Susan Duncan and Hayden Perrone (double) had three-hit games for Phoenixville.

Methacton 16, Upper Merion 8 >> The Warriors countered the Vikings fast start with a faster one, ultimately winning this PAC divisional crossover game by a sizeable margin.

After UM scored five runs in its first at-bat, Methacton countered with six in the third. Sam Weil-Kasper had a three-RBI double while Aubrey Seal and Caroline Pellicano added doubles. Seal went 3-for-5 and Abby Penjuke (2-for-5) drove in four runs.

Boyertown 9, Pottsgrove 1 >> Alexa Schaefer limited the Falcons to one run on five hits and five walks during this PAC divisional crossover matchup.

Schaefer got all the run support she needed in the first, when the Bears crossed three runs before adding two more in the third. Veronica Maryanski was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while Mackenzie Shaner (2-for-2) had a run scored and an RBI. Dayaa Dopwell had two hits and Pottsgrove’s lone run.

Pope John Paul II 10, Norristown 2 >> The Golden Panthers made a big early lead stick as they rolled over the Eagles in their PAC divisional crossover game.

Grace Harvey drove in three runs off 2-for-4 hitting, and Alexandra Szpindor was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Faith Heyser, the third of four PJP pitchers to see action, got the winning decision.

Daniel Boone 10, Wilson 0 >> Sydney Hayes knocked in three runs and Dani Hayes added two RBI as the Blazers defeated the Bulldogs in Berks Conference play.

Boone’s roll was fueled by a six-run second inning. Heather Hall pitched a four-hitter to get the win.