Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Yeagle leads Spring-Ford past Pope John Paul II

Spring-Ford 12, Pope John Paul II 11 >> The Rams edged PAC Frontier leader PJP while getting three goals from Liv Yeagle. Other multi-point scorers for Spring-Ford (1-5, 3-5, 5-7) were Cassie Marte (2G), Katie Metzler (2G, 1A), Michaela Haney (1G, 1A), Ashley Hudak (1G, 1A) and Lauren Constantine (1G, 2A). For PJP (5-0, 5-2, 8-3), Monica Rapchinski scored five goals and Kallan Bustynowicz had three goals and an assist.
Methacton 14, Pottsgrove 3 >> Julie Byrne’s five goals fueled the Warriors’ PAC crossover win over the Falcons.
Sydney Tornetta and Julia McCann added two goals each for Methacton (3-3, 5-3, 6-6) and Mia Sheldon had a goal and an assist. Pottsgrove (1-3, 1-5, 5-6) got two goals from Emily Williams.
Pottstown 16, Norristown 4 >> Christina Butler and Emme Wolfel both had three goals and an assist to lead the Trojans to a PAC crossover victory.
Abbie Krause, Ebony Reddick and Da’zah Regusters added two goals each while Reilly Owens made 11 saves. Norristown got two goals apiece from Brianna McIntyre and Ashley Schools.
Boyertown 15, Upper Merion 4 >> Sydney Fox scored four times and added a goal in the Bears’ PAC cross divisional rout of the Vikings.
Kylie Webb added two goals and two assists while Amanda Diachynsky had a hat trick and an assist as Boyertown jumped out to an 11-2 lead by the half. Ashley Dierolf (assist) and Hannah Mitchell scored two goals apiece while Kristi Kada (assist) and Lillian Mauger were each credited with one.
Spring-Ford 12, Pope John Paul II 11 >> The Rams edged PAC Frontier leader...
