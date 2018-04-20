Mercury Baseball Roundup: Boyertown rallies late, drops Methacton 7-6

Boyertown 7, Methacton 6 >> Despite going into the sixth inning down 6-2, the Bears battled the Warriors to complete a comeback victory in their PAC Liberty Division game.

Austyn Levengood drove in three runs with help from a home run as Boyertown scored three times in the sixth and added two more in the seventh. Drew Hartman, the third of four Bears seeing action on the mound, got the win with 1-2/3 innings of one-hit, two-strikeout relief.

Phoenixville 8, Upper Perkiomen 7 >> The Phantoms also went the comeback route in their PAC Frontier Division game with the Indians, a five-run output in their final two at-bats making the difference.

Devon Goryl drove in three runs for Phoenixville, which trailed UP by a 7-5 count going into the seventh. Trip Shoemaker (3-for-4) was the beneficiary of Phoenixville’s late run production, getting the decision.

Upper Merion 15, Pottsgrove 7 >> Michael Hutchinson and Sal Costello each hit home runs in the Vikings’ PAC Frontier win over the Falcons.

Hutchinson finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and six RBI while Costello had two hits and two runs scored to power UM’s 13-hit offense. Matt Choi scored three times and had two RBI out of the leadoff spot. Anthony Swenda pitched four innings in the win. Alex Stump was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Pottsgrove.

Spring-Ford 14, Norristown 0 >> Coy Walters hit a grand slam and the Rams racked up 14 hits on the way to a six-inning rout of the Eagles in PAC Liberty Division play.

Walters finished 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and five RBI on the day while Chase Simmons finished 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Cooper Webb pitched five innings in the shutout, limiting Norristown to just four hits and striking out four before turning it over to Kevin Hynes for the final frame.

Perkiomen Valley 10, Owen J. Roberts 2 >> The Vikings banged out 15 hits and used a four-run outburst in the fifth inning to dispatch the Wildcats in PAC Liberty Division play.

Brock Helverson drove in two runs off 3-for-4 batting, and Mike Gama had another two RBI. Helverson was the winning pitcher with five innings of two-hit action, touched only for Owen J’s first run in the third inning.

Perkiomen School 15, Renaissance Academy 0 >> The Panthers needed just three innings to rack up nine hits and 15 runs during a Tri-County League win over Renaissance.

David Smith and Chris Pow each finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI while Carlos Torres had a two-run double. Marc Molnar earned the pitching win striking out five in two innings of work.

Wilson 9, Daniel Boone 4 >> The Bulldogs racked up 11 hits — five for extra bases — and handed the Blazers a loss in Berks Conference I play.

Kris Perez was 2-for-3 with an RBI double and two runs scored while Brady Dallas picked up the pitching win with four innings of work. Boone’s Matt Henderson was strong in relief with 1-2/3 innings of work and one hit to his credit.

West-Mont Christian 15, Concord Christian 0 >> The Wings picked up a win in Atlantic Coast Christian Conference play behind Tyler Fox’s nine-strikeout performance.