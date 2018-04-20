Georges power Penncrest triumph

A balanced attacked fueled Penncrest to an 18-9 nonleague victory over Wissahickon.
Seven players netted at least one goal, including Mia George, who led with four. Julianna George (two assists) and Grace Harding (one assist) each recorded a hat trick for the Lions (9-1). Carly Baillis created plenty of scoring chances for others, finishing with two goals and five helpers. Sadie King, Logan O’Donnell and Kenna Kaut all chipped in a pair of goals.
Penncrest goalie Corryn Gamber made nine saves.
Avon Grove 13, Marple Newtown 12 >> For the second time this week, the Tigers fell in overtime.
Marple trailed by three goals late in regulation but evened the score with seconds to play. Kaley Cristello paced the offense with seven goals, and Christina O’Rangers finished with 22 saves in the cage.
Kristen Rutecki registered a hat trick for the Tigers, while Sarah Cristello and Shannon McCarthy each added a goal and an assist.
