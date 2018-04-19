Reporter Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Souderton’s McGowan scores 100th goal in win over Wissahickon

Souderton junior Riley McGowan scored her 100th career goals and the Temple commit finished with four goals and two assists to help the visiting Indians beat Wissahickon 14-9 for a Suburban One League American Conference win Wednesday.

Sara Goodwin had three goals, Calie Doughty collected two goals and an assist and Liz O’Hara scored twice for Souderton (5-3, 2-1 conference). Lauren Scott made 10 saves for the Indians, who led 9-6 at halftime.

The loss drops Wissahickon to 3-6 and 2-1 in the American.

Sam Intrieri scored four goals to lead Wissahickon (3-6, 2-1 SOL American). Kelly Dickson collected two goals, Maddie Hippensteal had a goal and two assists while Jaclun Staub stopped 10 shots for the Trojans.

Abington 15, Springfield-Montco 4 >> Kaley Ehnow had five goals and two assists as Abington pulled away after halftime to earn their second straight win.

Jamir Mashore added three goals and two assists, Sam Simon had a pair of goals while Natalie McNamara had a goal and two assists for the Galloping Ghosts (4-4, 2-1 SOL American). Becca Gable collected six ground balls.

Springfield-Montco (5-4, 0-3 SOL American) has lost three straight.