Reporter Boys Volleyball Roundup: North Penn bests CB South in 5

Michael Wang finished with 17 kills, 25 dis and three aces as the North Penn boys volleyball team rallied to defeat Central Bucks South 3-2 (25-14, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22, 15-9) in their Suburban One League Continental Conference match Wednesday.
Drew Coles collected 41 assists, 23 digs and a pair of kills while Alex Stoler had 15 kills, eights digs and four blocks for the Knights. Jamie Stewart added 34 digs and four assists.
Pennridge 3, Central Bucks West 1 >> Pennidge’s Cross Edwards had 27 kills, 11 digs and thee aces as the Rams rebounded for dropping the second set to win the next two and top Central Bucks West 25-18, 25-27, 25-16, 25-19.
Zach Detweiler had 14 kills and four blocks while Jeremy Pruss mad 12 digs for the Rams (8-2, 8-1 SOL Continental). Corey Quaste dished out 47 assists and also had a pair of blocks.
Souderton 3, Upper Dublin 0 >> Jared Martin made 11 digs and Ben Campman put down 10 kills as Souderton swept Upper Dublin 25-11, 25-23, 25-21 to improve to 8-2 (7-2 SOL Continental).
Lancaster Mennonite 3, Dock Mennonite 0 >> After the two teams shared a pre-match meal, Lancaster Mennonite came away with a non-league victory, edging Dock in the third set to complete the 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 sweep.
Dock (7-3, 6-0 Independent League) hosts Glen Mills 7 p.m. Thursday.
