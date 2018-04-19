Reed delivers under pressure for Interboro in OT

Morgan Reed came through at the right time twice for Interboro Thursday.
Reed scored the tying goal with 27 seconds left in regulation and then put home the winner in overtime to give the Bucs a 13-12 Del Val League victory over Chichester.
Reed finished with seven goals and one assist. Paige Dorwart netted a hat trick and Keri Barnett added two goals and one assist. Adrianna Willoughby paced Chi with five goals.
In the Catholic League:
Archbishop Carroll 20, Hallahan 0 >> Goalies Julia Dellaratta and Sophie Kevin made one save each to combined on the shutout. Madison Henry (one goal, four assists, seven draw controls) and Grace Ewing (one goal, two assists) led an offense with 20 players scoring one goal each.
Cardinal O’Hara 14, Archbishop Ryan 0 >> Goalie Jackie Deuber-Patterson posted the shutout with five saves. Jackie McPeak and Reilly McGowan led the offense with two goals each.
In the Central League:
Springfield 15, Ridley 5 >> A balanced attack sparked the Cougars (9-2, 4-2) as five different players scored two or more goals. Olivia Little led that group with a hat trick and five assists, while Belle Mastropietro added three goals and three assists. Kerstin Axe, Rachel Smith, Sydney
Zimmerman, Corrinne Stratter, Shea McIntyre scored for the Green Raiders.
Elsewhere in the Central League:
Penncrest 17, Upper Darby 0 >> Seven goal-scorers shared the spoils for the Lions on the road. Mia George, Sadie King and Abby Pennoni each found the back of the net three times to pace the visitors. Gabriella Liberio made eight saves for the Royals.
Radnor 11, Strath Haven 9 >> The Raiders led by one at the half and held on for the two-goal victory. Molly May scored four times, while Radnor got stellar efforts from Ellie Reinhart (four ground balls) and Phoebe Proctor (nine saves, one ground ball).
Garnet Valley 17, Marple Newtown 4 >> Riley Delaney, Regan Nealon and Kathryn Toohey all recorded hat tricks for the Jaguars. Kamryn McNeal chipped in with two goals and five assists.
Conestoga 19, Haverford 9 >> Rachel Clark (five goals), Nia Scott (four goals) and Julia Littlewood (three goals, one assist) did most of the damage for the Pioneers.
Carly Gannon tallied three times and Sydney Corcoran added two goals and one assist for the Fords.
Comments
Recent News
-
Mathes smashes walk-off homer, Marple Newtown stays perfect
Marple Newtown maintained its perfect start to the season in dramatic fashion. Alden Mathes...
-
Delco Softball Roundup: Interboro’s Bailey reaches 300 career strikeouts
All-Delco Bridget Bailey registered her 300th strikeout and no-hit Chichester in a 10-0 victory...
-
McShea, Brown pace Radnor over Strath Haven
Mike McShea’s work on faceoffs (15-for-19) and Archer Darrach’s outstanding play in goal (16...
-
Reed delivers under pressure for Interboro in OT
Morgan Reed came through at the right time twice for Interboro Thursday. Reed scored...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 5 hours ago
Track & Field: Spring-Ford sweeps Boyertown
Boys track Spring-Ford 95, Boyertown 55 >> Jacob McKenna and Reese Gremban each won...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Methacton mounts major rally, tops Spring-Ford 7-6
Methacton 7, Spring-Ford 6 >> Six goals in the second half enabled the Warriors...
-
Top Story/ 5 hours ago
Moscoe and Murphy provide plenty of warmth for Haverford
HAVERFORD >> When the weather is hovering around 45 degrees and the sun is...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 5 hours ago
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Spring-Ford shuts out Boyertown
Spring-Ford 7, Boyertown 0 >> Brad Hart and Jarrod Marenger each scored twice to...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Danna, Bagley team up for two-hitter as Phoenixville blanks Pottsgrove
Phoenixville 5, Pottsgrove 0 >> Quinn Danna and Luke Bagley combined on a two-hitter,...
-
Softball/ 5 hours ago
Mercury Softball Roundup: Pottsgrove’s Livezey no-hits Norristown in 11-0 win
Kira Livezey had the best of two worlds Thursday. Livezey ended up a two-way...
-
Henderson girls’ lacrosse team beats Shanahan for 1st time in 4 years
Downingtown >> A few minutes after the West Chester Henderson girls’ lacrosse team defeated...
-
La Salle’s defense on point in win over Archbishop Wood
WARMINSTER >> Defense in volleyball is an exhibition in controlled chaos. The game moves...