Reed delivers under pressure for Interboro in OT

Morgan Reed came through at the right time twice for Interboro Thursday.

Reed scored the tying goal with 27 seconds left in regulation and then put home the winner in overtime to give the Bucs a 13-12 Del Val League victory over Chichester.

Reed finished with seven goals and one assist. Paige Dorwart netted a hat trick and Keri Barnett added two goals and one assist. Adrianna Willoughby paced Chi with five goals.

In the Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 20, Hallahan 0 >> Goalies Julia Dellaratta and Sophie Kevin made one save each to combined on the shutout. Madison Henry (one goal, four assists, seven draw controls) and Grace Ewing (one goal, two assists) led an offense with 20 players scoring one goal each.

Cardinal O’Hara 14, Archbishop Ryan 0 >> Goalie Jackie Deuber-Patterson posted the shutout with five saves. Jackie McPeak and Reilly McGowan led the offense with two goals each.

In the Central League:

Springfield 15, Ridley 5 >> A balanced attack sparked the Cougars (9-2, 4-2) as five different players scored two or more goals. Olivia Little led that group with a hat trick and five assists, while Belle Mastropietro added three goals and three assists. Kerstin Axe, Rachel Smith, Sydney

Zimmerman, Corrinne Stratter, Shea McIntyre scored for the Green Raiders.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Penncrest 17, Upper Darby 0 >> Seven goal-scorers shared the spoils for the Lions on the road. Mia George, Sadie King and Abby Pennoni each found the back of the net three times to pace the visitors. Gabriella Liberio made eight saves for the Royals.

Radnor 11, Strath Haven 9 >> The Raiders led by one at the half and held on for the two-goal victory. Molly May scored four times, while Radnor got stellar efforts from Ellie Reinhart (four ground balls) and Phoebe Proctor (nine saves, one ground ball).

Garnet Valley 17, Marple Newtown 4 >> Riley Delaney, Regan Nealon and Kathryn Toohey all recorded hat tricks for the Jaguars. Kamryn McNeal chipped in with two goals and five assists.

Conestoga 19, Haverford 9 >> Rachel Clark (five goals), Nia Scott (four goals) and Julia Littlewood (three goals, one assist) did most of the damage for the Pioneers.

Carly Gannon tallied three times and Sydney Corcoran added two goals and one assist for the Fords.