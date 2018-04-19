Mercury Softball Roundup: Pottsgrove’s Livezey no-hits Norristown in 11-0 win

Kira Livezey had the best of two worlds Thursday.
Livezey ended up a two-way star for Pottsgrove’s softball team in its game with Norristown. The Falcon senior threw a no-hitter that was just short of a perfect game, and she alone provided enough offense at the plate to secure the 11-0 victory — the team’s first of the season — in this five-inning Pioneer Athletic Conference divisional crossover game.
Livezey was one walk short of perfection, but she was otherwise dominating on the mound with 10 strikeouts. She also drove in two runs to help Pottsgrove bring the “mercy rule” into play after a six-run fourth inning.
Kelsey Hochstuhl drove in three runs for Pottsgrove off a pair of doubles. Dayaa Dopwell plated another pair of Pottsgrove runs, and Savannah Wilson chipped in with a 2-for-2 at the plate.
Methacton 6, Pope John Paul II 4 >> Aubrey Seal and Abby Penjuke swung the big bats for the Warriors as they held off the Golden Panthers for victory in this PAC divisional crossover game.
Seal doubled three times in four at-bats for Methacton, which opened a five-run lead through its first five plate trips. Penjuke (2-for-4) had a triple and two RBI in support of winning pitcher Caroline Pellicano, who got relief from Page Deal in the sixth.
